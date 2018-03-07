Bringing Art and People Together

The story below is a preview from our March/April 2018 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

The Taubman’s newly appointed executive director is excited to build stronger relationships between the art museum and the community.

The Taubman Museum of Art recently promoted Cindy Petersen to executive director, an accomplishment that now seems meant to be upon learning more about her background. The lunch hour at Local Roots flies by, and when it’s over, I can’t wait to step back into the museum for a closer look at the new things happening thanks in part to the new director.

Petersen and her family moved to Roanoke from Germany a decade ago due to her husband Robert’s work as a forester. Originally from Omaha, Nebraska, Petersen earned her bachelor of science in business administration at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, followed by a master’s in education from Harvard University. She began working at the Taubman in 2011 as a consultant for the Art Venture Interactive space, which introduced her into the museum world.

“It was a perfect fit in terms of the renovation part,” she says. “Everything from the assessment of what’s been there and done well to working with the community from the beginning was integral.”

Petersen knew immediately that listening to all the voices and feedback in the community would build a successful new space. She worked with focus groups, teachers, volunteers and staff, including the janitorial department. For her team, attention to detail makes a big difference, as does working with the community.

“Our mission is to bring people and art together. It’s for discovery, learning and enjoyment,” she says.

Everything Petersen and her team do involves thinking about the visitor-centered approach. That includes meeting the community where they are and drawing them in. The top-notch exhibits are obvious, as are the traveling exhibits and permanent collections, but Petersen sees even more potential in reaching out to others through educational participatory programs. Her focus combines creativity, teamwork and communication, while always searching for a look through a different lens.

