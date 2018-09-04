Building Homes for a Cause

The story below is a preview from our September/October 2018 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

Ellie Rigby, Executive Director at Renovation Alliance, finds immense reward in helping the community through her work.

× Expand Liz Long

A quick lunch at Ike’s Kitchen hits the spot while I learn more about Ellie Rigby’s position as Executive Director of Renovation Alliance. This unique company is not only making a difference in homeowners’ lives, but also the region’s community.

Started in 1999, Renovation Alliance offers free critical and accessibility repairs for low income homeowners. They complete renovation work that includes everything from roofing, weatherizing, plumbing and electrical repairs to energy efficiency and accessible home modifications.

Their organization focuses on homeowners over the age of 65, those living with a disability, have children in the home or are active or retired members of the armed services.

“Our work ensures that homeowners keep their homes, preserving their equity and keeping communities together,” Rigby says. “Our work also enables low income homeowners to age in place and stay in their communities.”

Renovation Alliance also provides opportunities for volunteers to help homeowners in their backyard. Volunteers are always needed and appreciated. Rigby encourages individuals and organizations to email or call their office for applications, and to come prepared ready to change lives for the better.

Rigby graduated with a master’s degree in Construction Management from Virginia Tech and an English degree from the University of Virginia. Prior to her job as Executive Director, Rigby was a project manager for a local general contractor. When the job opening at Renovation Alliance became available, Rigby jumped at the opportunity to work in construction for a cause that meaningfully impacts the community.

“My job is amazing,” she says. “Not only do we make a huge impact but that platform we provide for volunteers makes a huge difference in our community. Seeing the volunteers and homeowners work together is pretty great.”

Rigby and her husband Jared, the manager at River Rock climbing gym, have a six-year-old son named Reeh. When it’s time for family fun, they love getting outside, from canoeing at Carvins Cove to camping in Jefferson National Forest. They also love the opportunity to see live music, especially when it’s FloydFest season, and sharing that experience with their son. He may not realize it, but he’s been attending FloydFest since he was in the womb!

Rigby has lived in Roanoke since she was a toddler, and loves the area, especially for the mountains and the people.

“It can’t get much better than this,” she says. “We are very fortunate to live in such a beautiful and friendly place!”

