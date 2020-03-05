Carilion Footprint Continues to Grow

The story below is from our March/April 2020 issue. For the full issue Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

Recent expansions (and several more planned) include new structures and programs across the region.

Carilion’s plans for a $500 million expansion in the Roanoke Innovation Corridor is in keeping with its most recent expansions, expanding its footprint in the Roanoke Valley yet again. The new, innovative spaces will eventually give Carilion 84 brick and mortar facilities in the Roanoke Valley, 80% of them owned by the health care giant.

“After several years of careful planning, we are embarking on a major expansion that will address the growing needs of the one million patients we serve and continue the great momentum happening in the Roanoke Innovation Corridor,” says Nancy Howell Agee, president and CEO of Carilion Clinic.

The new Crystal Spring Tower will put Carilion’s investment in Innovation Corridor at $640 million over the past two years, $50 million of it for the Biomedical Research addition from the Fralin Foundation.

The expansion project will provide a specialized space for cardiology, behavioral health and emergency services for patients in Virginia, as well as ample parking. The five-year construction project is expected to begin shortly.

Carilion’s expansion over the past few years has been jaw-dropping and even in the past few months, it has geared up new medical spaces and is working on the $30 million children’s outpatient expansion in what was a department store at Tanglewood Mall, a space that will be leased. It is continuing to refine its data and call center at the old Shenandoah Life building and has several other projects in various stages.

Twenty percent of 81 Carilion properties in the Roanoke Valley are leased, according to media relations specialist Hannah Curtis.

“The property list is considered confidential, so we aren’t able to share it externally,” she says. “As far as square footage, it’s trickier than simply looking up a number, unfortunately. With the mixed use and flux of spaces, it’s complex to determine square footage and I do not have an accurate figure.”

Here’s the rundown of the current 81 facilities by use in Roanoke City, Roanoke County, Salem and Vinton):

5% - Educational

7% - Hospital

17% - Misc (includes warehouses, some administrative spaces, Carilion Wellness sites, powerhouse and more)

9% - Mixed use (clinical and non-clinical)

19% - Office building (non-clinical)

33% - Outpatient

10% - Parking

The newest plans include three structures. Crystal Spring Tower, south of Roanoke Memorial, will be Carilion’s Cardiovascular Institute with 95 beds and a 40-bed observation unit; it will be seven stories tall. The Behavioral Health Building on South Jefferson Street will house the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health. Lastly, a new parking garage with 550 spaces will be built and include a pedestrian skyway.

