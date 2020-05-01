Caring for Creatures at SWVA Wildlife Center

The story below is from our May/June 2020 issue, on newsstands now. For more like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Sabrina Garvin’s work for Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center is recognized by readers and animal lovers.

× Expand Aaron Spicer SWVA Wildlife Executive Director Sabrina Garvin

Before Executive Director and co-founder Sabrina Garvin founded Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center, she never once considered animal rehabilitation as a viable career option. What began as an enjoyable volunteer experience quickly turned into becoming an animal rehabber. Garvin acquired her permits and started from her home basement, but quickly saw the public need for wildlife help. Because the laws are different for that type of care, she (the caretaker) and her husband, Lucky (the doctor), became a team, launching Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center.

“Our mission is to take care of these animals and put them back in the proper habitat,” Garvin says. “I’ve never dreamed this would happen and I’d be in this position. This came about from my love of animals and community.”

Her years of effort have paid off, at least in the community’s eyes. Readers awarded Garvin Platinum for “Female Star of the Star City” in our Best of Roanoke 2020 poll, citing more than a few reasons why they nominated her. “Working tirelessly,” “strength and constant vigilance over orphaned and injured wildlife” and “making a difference for the wildlife conversation in Roanoke Valley” are just a few reasons why readers thought she deserved the award.

“I have goosebumps right now!” Garvin says about the award. “It’s such an honor. I feel like my work here is valued; I grew up in this area and never thought I’d be nominated for something like this. I didn’t realize all these folks had noticed us … and I wish I could hug everyone that helped us!”

Aaron Spicer Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center cares for a variety of animals, including owls.

ω Once a veterinarian joined their organization, Garvin and her husband realized a larger, professional space was needed. They started looking for properties in 2011, needing to stay in the area as they realized people would not travel long distances for wildlife. They found their perfect location in 2013 and opened in 2014; they have since treated over 2,000 patients a year, have two vets on staff (plus one part-timer twice a month) and have treated over 250 species native to Virginia.

“I love this job,” Garvin says. “It’s about many things – the environment, the community, teaching people about their backyard and helping those individual animals survive, and what it can do for all of us. We can’t save the world, but we can save this area and we’re working very hard at doing that and teaching the community why wildlife is important.”

Wildlife includes everything from squirrels (the normal and flying variety) and groundhogs to birds like hummingbirds and eagles. (Deer or fawns are not allowed, per the legalities of the business.)

“The animals that come in are just gorgeous,” Garvin adds. “Each one is exquisite, each one is so different, how they’ve adapted to their habitat. When we’re not busy, we stop and look in detail at these animals and it’s divine.”

× Expand Aaron Spicer Garvin feeds a baby squirrel that will rehabilitated and released back into the wild.

The endeavor has not come without its challenges, including a legal battle involving their property. A neighbor purchased their property in 2017, complaining about property lines when Garvin attempted to build a larger cage for injured raptors (they can treat the birds, but lack of space means they cannot relearn to fly, which is critical in their rehabilitation process). At time of print, the case, which Garvin’s side won twice in the county courts, has been appealed to the Richmond State Supreme Court, with second and third lawsuits coming.

“The public has been my support system,” Garvin says. “They’re supporting us and with them behind us, I know I can’t tell you what that means to us. We’re not here to hurt anyone; we’re nonprofit, we run on donations and we’re here for the animals. No nonprofit budgets for legal fees to defend you in court.”

× Expand Aaron Spicer Sabrina Garvin checks in on a patient.

The community has pitched in for fundraising, looking for ways to support Garvin’s team and the animals they rehabilitate. While the process is far from over, at the end of the day, Garvin knows her time and hard work must go into helping the wildlife. And sometimes, that requires taking a second to admire the work they’re doing, as it’s not a position everyone gets to experience.

“Sometimes you have to stop and say, ‘look at this beautiful creature we’re helping,’” Garvin says. “Who else can say they’ve held and cared for a hummingbird in their hands?”

For more information about Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center (including how you can help or donate, or what to do if you find injured wildlife), visit swvawildlifecenter.org.

