Celebrating 85 Years of Service and Sisterhood

The story below is from our May/June 2024 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Two service organizations are celebrating a momentous occasion.

× Expand Courtesy of Kianna Price Marshall Founding Charter Members of Beta Chi Omega Chapter - December 3, 1938.

In the heart of the Roanoke Valley, 2024 marks a momentous occasion as two esteemed local service organizations, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated®, Beta Chi Omega Chapter and the Roanoke Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., celebrate 85 years of transformative power of service and sisterhood. Established in the late 1930s, these Black Greek organizations have left an indelible mark on Southwest Virginia, shaping communities and fostering bonds that transcend time.

Although both of these Black Greek organizations are distinctly different sororities, they each have proudly serve Southwest Virginia in hopes to improve cultural and civic challenges while supporting and caring for their fellow sisters. Unlike traditional Greek Panhellenic sororities, membership into these historical Black Greek-letter organizations can occur while in college or post college. Membership of these historic Black organizations extends beyond college, encompassing a lifelong commitment to sisterhood and service. Regardless of when members join, they dedicate themselves to meeting monthly, faithfully volunteering and always providing support to their “sisters.” Many members are active until their final days on earth, dedicating decades of their life to their sisterhood while leaving an enduring legacy of impact and empowerment.

Founded in 1908 at Howard University, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®, made history as the first Greek-letter organization established by Black college women. With a commitment to self-fulfillment through volunteer service, Alpha Kappa Alpha cultivates high scholastic and ethical standards, promotes unity among college women and addresses socioeconomic challenges both locally and globally. A nucleus of more than 300,000 college educated members nationally and internationally. Meanwhile, the Beta Chi Omega Chapter, chartered December 1938, has significantly impacted the Roanoke community through scholarships, community growth and economic development initiatives.

In 1950, Beta Chi Omega financially invested into the African American Hospital Development Fund. The Fund was for the erection Roanoke’s Burrell Memorial Hospital. Within in that same decade the local chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®, sponsored the first after school tutorial program in the City of Roanoke for African American students. Impressed by the chapter’s program, the Roanoke City School Board approved implementation of the program at the newest elementary school (Lincoln Terrace).

× Expand Courtesy of Kianna Price Marshall

Over the last 85 years this sisterhood, comprised of nearly 100 active members, has dedicated hours of services in a variety of local projects and activities such as: Highway Clean-Up; Henry Street Festival Children’s Activity; AKA Reading AKAdemy- Forest Park Elementary School, Economic Empowerment; AKA On Track Program for Girls at William Fleming High School, Lucy Addison Middle School and formerly Forest Park Elementary School; Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service and the Annual Scholarship Awards granting thousands of dollars to area graduating high school seniors. Beta Chi Omega chapter’s signature program focuses on supporting Sabrina’s Place, a supervised visitation and safe exchange center for families needing a secure place for custody exchanges and visitation, with financial donations, supplies and Christmas gifts for children. Service projects vary from working with the elderly, mentoring students, working towards eliminating food insecurities to raising awareness of health disparities and addressing issues that directly affect African American communities.

Beta Chi Omega Chapter President, Dr. Cleo Kitt says she is proud that Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated®, Beta Chi Omega chapter has remained a steady and consistent presence in the Star City. “Over the last 85 years, the professional and talented women of the chapter have impacted the culture of the Roanoke Valley and communities at large through countless hours of community service.”

Similarly, the Roanoke Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. has been a stalwart advocate for social justice and community empowerment since its inception in 1939. Founded in 1913 at Howard University, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. has grown to become a global force for change, with a membership of over 300,000 college educated women worldwide. Through programs focused on education, health, international development and political awareness, they are committed to empowering the Black community.

From supporting the formation of the first black girl scout troop in Roanoke to also being a strong supporter of Burrel Memorial hospital, the Roanoke Alumnae Chapter has played a pivotal role in the region's social and cultural fabric. Through initiatives like raising money to help the Lucy Addison High School Marching band purchase uniforms and contributed to scholarships for Black students in Farmville, VA whose schools were closed in defiance of the desegregation order.

Currently, ​their local membership of approximately 100 women sponsored sex trafficking forums, held voter registration drives and partnered with the NAACP to host political candidate forums. For nearly two decades, members have partnered with the Roanoke City, Roanoke County and Montgomery County School systems, serving as mentors to elementary, middle and high school students through their programs: Precious Pearls, Delta Academy, EMBODI and Delta GEMS programs. “Our signature programs are the Jabberwock - a spectacular showcase of youth talent, which raises thousands of dollars for college scholarships and the Sister 2 Sister Women's Empowerment workshop, which focuses on providing financial and motivational information to inspire, uplift and empower women in the community,” says chapter president Danielle J. Burks.

As Beta Chi Omega and the Roanoke Alumnae Chapter celebrate 85 years of service and sisterhood, their commitment to community engagement remains unwavering. They have spearheaded numerous projects that have been at the forefront of positive change. Through partnerships, programs and a steadfast dedication to uplifting those in need, they continue to serve as beacons of change and community in the Roanoke Valley and beyond. They continue to inspire, uplift and empower our community, ensuring that their legacy of service and sisterhood endures for generations to come.

The story above is from our May/June 2024 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!