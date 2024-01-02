Celebrating Black Culture in Roanoke

The story below is from our January/February 2024 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Here’s a local guide on how to thoughtfully honor Black History Month in February and throughout the year.

Black History Month, observed every February, stands as a pivotal moment to commemorate the profound impact of Black Americans on our nation's history, culture, and society. Beyond a mere calendar event, it serves as a catalyst for acknowledging the invaluable contributions that have shaped our collective narrative.

Throughout history the narrative of Black influence extends across a myriad of disciplines—science, mathematics, language, music, cuisine, and fashion—reflecting a legacy of innovation and shaping the fabric of our society that continues to resonate in our lives today. From groundbreaking inventions to cultural expressions that transcend boundaries, Black individuals have remained at the forefront of creativity and progress.

Black History Month beckons us to reconcile with the past, fostering a more just and inclusive future. However, it's imperative to acknowledge that our understanding of Black history often falls short. Many remain unaware of the breadth and relevance of these narratives, underscoring the importance of continual education and reflection beyond the month of February.

Virginia's Blue Ridge is steeped with remarkable Black history and culture. Prominent figures like Booker T. Washington and Oliver White Hill have left indelible imprints. All of their contributions to civil rights, education, and societal progress reverberate not just locally but across the nation.

As we navigate this month of reflection and celebration, here's a local guide on how to thoughtfully honor Black History Month. The following are just a few sites and cultural resources you should visit and support to learn more about the rich history of African Americans in our region.

Dumas Center for Artistic and Cultural Development. The historic Gainsboro neighborhood in Roanoke, a predominantly Black enclave, stood as a vibrant emblem of Black culture and commerce. It thrived with bustling Black owned businesses, shops, restaurants, and theaters that fostered a close-knit community and economic prosperity among African Americans. Tragically, the 1950s Urban Renewal initiative by the City of Roanoke led to the destruction of the Gainsboro neighborhood, resulting in the demolition of 1,600 homes, 200 businesses, and 24 churches. Henry Street, the neighborhood's heart, epitomized entertainment in Southwest VA, hosting legendary artists like Louis Armstrong, Count Basie, Lena Horn, Dizzy Gillespie, Duke Ellington, Cab Calloway, Ella Fitzgerald, and Nat “King” Cole elevating its status as a cultural mecca. Presently, only two structures stand on Henry Street, one being the Dumas Center, formerly Hotel Dumas, a safe place providing first-class accommodations for traveling African Americans during segregation.

Today, you can experience Gainsboro’s oral history and photographs along Henry Street. Take the self-guided tour and learn more about the richness of this historical neighborhood, referred by some as “Roanoke’s Black Wall Street.” You will also find at the end of Henry Street the Martin Luther King Jr. Statue & Bridge. 108 1st Street, NW Roanoke

Oliver White Hill home place. Oliver White Hill, a civil rights attorney whose work was part of the Brown v. Board of Education case that overturned segregation in public schools grew up and later practiced law at 401 Gilmer Avenue, NW Roanoke

Gainsboro Walking Tour. Join local Historian Jordan Bell, on a walking tour of the historical Gainsboro neighborhood. Learn more about the above mentioned historical sites and other local Black history such as Edward R. Dudley, a graduate of Lucy Addison High School and successful attorney, who was promoted as the first African American to hold the rank of ambassador. Visit the land where the prominent home of Dr. John Claytor, a physician and a founder of Burrell Memorial Hospital, once stood. Discover his families influence in Roanoke including his children: who later became doctors; a dentist; and one a Tuskegee Airmen, the elite Black World War II fighter pilots. Tours are by request or follow Gainsboro Revisted Facebook page for advertised tours

Lucy Addison High School Monument Wall. Lucy Addison was an influential educator and trailblazer in the field of education, particularly known for her dedication to African American education in the early 20th century in Roanoke. Lucy Addison Middle School, formerly Lucy Addison High School was named after her. The Monument resides outside of Lucy Addison Middle School. 1220 5th St NW, Roanoke

Henrietta Lacks Plaza. Henrietta Lacks Plaza located in downtown Roanoke stands as a tribute to Henrietta Lacks, whose cells revolutionized medical research without her knowledge or consent. The plaza serves as a commemoration of her contributions to science, advocating for ethics and acknowledgment of her pivotal role in advancing medical discoveries. 410 3rd Street SW, Roanoke

Booker T. Washington National Monument. The Booker T. Washington National Monument commemorates the life and legacy of the influential educator and civil rights leader, Booker T. Washington. Situated on the plantation where Washington was born, the monument preserves the historic buildings and landscapes while offering insights into his early years and the impact of his ideas on American history. 12130 Booker T Washington Hwy, Hardy, Virginia Top of Form

Harrison Museum of African American Culture. The Harrison Museum of African American Culture is a cultural institution dedicated to preserving, presenting, and celebrating the rich heritage and contributions of African Americans. Through exhibits, programs, and artifacts, the museum showcases diverse aspects of local and national African American history, art, and culture, serving as an educational resource for the community. Many of the exhibits feature the sites and individuals mentioned previously. The Museum is located on the 2nd floor of Center in The Square in Downtown Roanoke

Additionally, engaging in acts of support and solidarity can deepen our commemoration:

Donate to Black-led organizations and nonprofits in your community.

Patronize Black-owned restaurants and businesses. (Check out www.visitroanokeva.com for a list of Black-owned businesses.)

Intentionally diversify your consumer choices to include ongoing support for Black-owned brands and enterprises.

Black History Month isn't solely about historical remembrance but also about acknowledging the present and its ties to the past. Celebrating the achievements of both historical figures and leaders, business owners, educators, change agents, artist of today underscores the legacy and ongoing contributions of Black individuals across diverse spheres.

