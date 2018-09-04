Child Labor in Roanoke

The story below is a preview from our September/October 2018 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

Photographs of children in Norwich were a critical part of the national crusade to abolish child labor at the beginning of the last century.

× Expand Courtesy of National Child Labor Committee Collection, Library of Congress Young Spooler An unidentified young spooler at the Norwich cotton mill.

For one day in May of 1911, he took photos in Roanoke…of children.

Lewis W. Hine was on a mission to document the living and working conditions of child-laborers across the United States. He visited canneries, cotton mills, farm fields, meat markets and factories. He gave no speeches, rarely announced his arrivals and left as he came…quietly. Hine pointed his camera lens at children, some as young as five, manning machinery, scaling fish, rolling tobacco or mining coal.

Hine had been engaged by the National Child Labor Committee. In 1902, the National Child Labor Committee was birthed by a group of reform-minded women, clergy, and political progressives who were passionate about abolishing the use of child laborers across the United States. From New England to the Deep South, thousands of child laborers were impoverished, malnourished and uneducated. Years of testifying before Congress, lobbying, letter-writing and marching had yielded little as the NCLC found their efforts rebuffed at every turn by industries whose money and political muscle carried far more clout with Congress as they claimed child laborers were necessary for their commercial success and provided wages necessary for the children and their families to survive.

× Expand Courtesy of National Child Labor Committee Collection, Library of Congress Doffers and SpinnersHine wrote on back of the photo, “I counted seven apparently under fourteen and three under twelve years old.”

For years, few took notice of the child labor reform movement as it languished in obscurity and irrelevance, but the movement’s leadership was committed to its cause. In 1907, the NCLC decided to take a different tact with Congress and the nation by visually documenting the daily lives of child laborers. They hired Hine, an industrial photographer working in New York City.

A sociologist as well as photographer, Hine began his journey across the United States in 1908 to large cities and small towns using his lens for social reform. He took photographs of seven-year-olds working in a cannery in Maine and young girls at a cotton mill in Biloxi, Mississippi. There were the boys at the Ewan Breaker of the Pennsylvania Coal Company in South Pittson with dirtied overalls and blackened faces, and the five-year-olds working a Colorado beet field. He photographed a five-year-old bag collector on the streets of Boston, Massachusetts, as well as a gang of ten-year-old boys at a cigarette factory in Danville, Virginia. Hine spent seven years and took over 5,000 images of child workers, often taking a photograph of a single child, their eyes staring blankly at his camera.

