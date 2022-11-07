Creating Memorable Moments

The owner of Gina’s Food with Flavor shares her love language with the community through home cooked food — and live music on the front porch.

× Expand John Park

Platinum: Best Fried Chicken

Gold: Best Restaurant with Live Entertainment, Best Family-Friendly Restaurant

Silver: Best Hidden Gem, Best Salem Restaurant

John Park Peggy Fleming, owner of Gina's "Food with Flavor", shows off her award-winning fried chicken.

In the South, it’s hard to beat a classic favorite of fried chicken, and when it came to the best places in town, diners gave it to us straight, awarding the 2023 prized platinum award of Best Fried Chicken to Gina’s “Food with Flavor” (along with a few other winning categories, too!).

Owner Peggy Fleming says she is “humbled” that the people of our region thought enough of her to vote. “With all of the other great restaurants in the area, I am honored for Gina’s to receive this many awards. It has always been my goal to ensure that I offer a place where families can make memorable moments.”

Fleming says what she loves most about her job is the fact that it’s not just a job, but what she loves to do. For years, she has cooked and planned events for her family, neighborhood, church family, previous employers, her children’s schools — and now for everyone! “It brings me joy to make people happy,” she says, “even if it’s only with a meal and some music.”

While she loves creating menu items, such as the newly added fried jumbo chicken legs, or her classic staples like burgers, quesadillas and salads, Fleming truly loves the camaraderie at Gina’s. She often has guests who enjoy lunch and friendly conversation daily, while other guests enjoy their weekly date night at the spot, and the weekend’s “family time” makes it a fun place to spend time inside, in the yard or simply rocking on the porch.

Running a restaurant is never easy, but with decreased sales, increases in food costs, cleaning supplies and to-go products, staying in business proved to be “challenging” for Fleming, but she knew she had to change her way of thinking when it came to staffing. “Needless to say if I wasn’t already giving it my all, I definitely had to step it up a notch!”

× Expand John Park A classic shrimp and grits with andouille sausage will hit the spot!

She pivoted to catering, which sustained her business over the past two years, with on and off-site catering and boxed lunches. With their upstairs dining and meeting space, Gina’s “Food with Flavor” can accommodate anywhere from 30 to a thousand guests for rehearsal dinners, repass meals, birthday and holiday parties, baby showers and company picnics. Fleming’s dream? To transform the home for an on-site wedding and reception space! But until then, she and her team continue to fight on through faith, family and supportive guests.

Fleming says about 95% of her family lives in Roanoke or Salem, so she’s often spending time with them. “I love the sense of community and fellowship. There are so many wonderful things to do, from spiritual programs, arts, and music to great food, outdoor adventures and social events — not to mention all the kid-friendly activities and programs all around the city. It’s just a great place to raise a family and even a better place to own a small business!”

Gina’s “Food with Flavor”

311 W Main St, Salem

540-404-3867

Facebook: Gina’s “Food with Flavor”