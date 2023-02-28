Do You Know... Abby Verdillo Hamilton?

The story below is from our March/April 2023 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

× Expand Laura Wade Hamilton with her dog, Nala, who accompanies her to work.

"My life has been defined by service,” says Abby Verdillo Hamilton.

From her first job in the Philippines as an advocacy officer for a farmer’s organization to her current role as President and CEO of the United Way of Roanoke Valley, Hamilton has had a heart for listening and empowering people to develop solutions.

“My job isn’t about saving people,” she shares, noting it is more about advocating for and empowering people.

“While people are willing and want to do for themselves, there are barriers. How do we remove them, so success stories aren’t the exception but become the norm? How do we create an environment where people can think creatively and maximize resources while giving autonomy?”

She considers herself a thinking partner who helps clear the pathway to get people where they want to be.

Her career at United Way began nearly 21 years ago. She held various positions in development and community impact and became interim CEO in 2019 then CEO in 2020.

When she first moved to Roanoke in 2002 from the Philippines, she says it was implied to put your head down and work hard and don’t stand out. Now, she acknowledges her cultural heritage and what she brings to the table. What helped her shift this was being under the wing of a person of color and having appreciation for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) and what it really means.

“These conversations are important,” she shares. “There is beauty in having different perspectives.”

Naturally collaborative, Hamilton doesn’t believe there is a monopoly on good ideas and thinks success is a communal effort. She values integrity, authenticity, curiosity, listening to people and humility. As a leader, she likes to cultivate a culture of collaboration.

“I don’t know it all. I think we are better together because not one person or organization has all the answers,” she says. “Because I am also a person of color, I like to think I bring equity. I think it is good to start solutions from the bottom, and to have an understanding that even if we don’t directly benefit, there is a larger win that happens when someone succeeds.”

Her goal to diversify her circle even more led to a desire to learn as many languages as she can. Learning Spanish a few years ago helped her serve the Hispanic Community at vaccine clinics.

She recently served on the United Way Worldwide Operating Model and Culture Task Forces. Currently, she is the Program Oversight Chair for the Greater Roanoke Workforce Development Board.

When asked what she likes most about living in Roanoke, Hamilton said that aside from the amazing outdoor amenities, Roanoke is the right-sized community to collaborate, strengthen professional networks, try something innovative and get things done.

“I’ve met, formed friendships, learned from and gotten to work with some amazingly talented leaders and colleagues who aren’t just doing great things here in Roanoke, but across the country and the world.”

Hamilton loves learning new things, reading and hearing people’s stories, music, cooking and spending time with her dog, Nala. She also enjoys time with her mom, usually watching a good K-drama or the latest BTS performance. Hamilton is a huge fan of the Korean pop band.

She is also a fan of her mother, Lydia Verdillo, whom she says was her first role model.

“She has always been a hard worker,” Hamilton says. “We are two very strong independent and opinionated people who have been one another’s support” after the passing of their husbands less than two years apart.

Hamilton dated Edward C. Hamilton for thirteen years and married him in the hospital after it was discovered he had stage 4 kidney cancer, had surgery and sepsis. While they had planned to marry in mid-June, she scrambled to get their marriage license renewed the day they were told he had one to two weeks left to live. They married that day, June 4, and he passed five days later at home with her by his side.

“There is beauty in that moment,” she shares. “Getting palliative care so your loved one can share their wishes is the best gift ever.”

While Abby has grieved her husband and her father, she has also recognized the capacity of the heart to love is deep. And she has a heart full of love for her family, team and community.

