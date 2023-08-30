Do You Know... Grant Holmes?

The story below is from our September/October 2023 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

A regional business leader finds success on new paths, including voicework and virtual event hosting.

× Expand Aila Boyd Holmes is pictured during an early 2020 ribbon cutting for Lawrence Equipment’s CASE Construction Equipment dealership. At the time, he was head of the Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce.

Grant Holmes makes it his business to make sure businesses succeed.

Holmes draws upon his unique set of work experiences to help others. He’s done a bit of just about everything throughout the past 30 years, including high-end remodeling, restaurant management, retail and salvage.

“I’ve run $2.5-3 million businesses with as high as 70 employees working for me,” he says. “I’ve worked in the highest of high-volume restaurants that were doing $30,000 on a Friday night and I’ve worked in the lowest of low-volume stores that were lucky to do $5,000 for the week. There’s a lot of business lessons in that.”

He had the chance to impact the local business community in a big way when he served as executive director of the Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce. His tenure came at a precarious time when the COVID-19 pandemic threatened many of the chamber’s small businesses.

Since leaving the chamber roughly two years ago, Holmes has struck out on his own.

A central theme in his work is helping others succeed in business, whether it be through advising a business owner on how to take their business to the next level or helping businesses get their message out there by lending his distinct voice.

He first realized he had a strong voice when he was singled out for a solo for a school performance at the age of five. He continued to hone his voice in high school through competitive public speaking and later through singing and as a traveling corporate trainer.

“My mom says I came out of the womb singing. I’m sure that’s not literal, but I’ve always used my voice for something,” he says.

When he decided to go into the voiceover field, he had to adjust to the specific style of delivery many businesses are looking for, which is more conversational. “It’s not flat, but you don’t dance on the words,” he explains.

He also lends his voice to companies and organizations that host virtual meetings and webinars, serving as the host. He’s on pace to host 250 virtual events this year. “I do them all over the world. I’ve done them overnight in Dubai and Kuwait. They’re six-hour virtual events like going to a daylong webinar or conference and I’m the guy that’s managing the whole thing and introducing people,” he says. He goes by the nickname “The Webinar Guy.”

Through his business consulting, he helps guide between 50 and 60 business owners every year through difficult decisions. One key piece of advice he offers is that they should allow the market to push them around a bit even if they have very clear ideas about the direction they want to go in.

“I want to be the best hat sewer in the world…well, all of the sudden you do a couple scarves, and people are loving them. Is it really that big of a deal if you sell scarves or hats? Part of it is saying now that I’m in it, what is the marketplace buying?” he advises.

One of the most rewarding parts of his work, he says, is getting to meet new people and learn a little about their businesses.

Although he works hard, Holmes certainly knows how to have a good time. He divides his free time between his two passions—ballroom dance and motorcycles. Despite how different those two hobbies are, he navigates both scenes quite adeptly.

“There’s an elegance to ballroom. Doing it well is fun. I’ve met so many cool people through it,” he says. “I’ve had my Yamaha Royal Star Venture since 2012. I love riding the mountain roads. You’re in a 360-degree experience that you don’t get in a car.”

The Botetourt County resident is originally from Ohio, having made the move in 2013 out of a desire to be in the mountains.

The story above is from our September/October 2023 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!