Do You Know ... Maureen McGonagle?

Mo McGonagle’s values include providing good food to all areas of the community.

Maureen McGonagle

Maureen McGonagle’s work life at this moment is centered on community and that definition expands almost exponentially as she explains her position with the Local Environmental Agriculture Project (LEAP).

McGonagle, who is often called “Mo,” is a 32-year-old native of Arlington who developed an interest in local food growth and delivery early on. Her goal: “to support local food systems and to elevate local food and distribution access.”

She recently signed on to lead the Farm to School planning process in Roanoke, moving from food leadership programs in Blacksburg. But it is difficult to put her efforts in a box with a single title. She is not one who is easily categorized, though her interest in food access and quality will give you an idea where she wants to take things.

Her preparation has been extensive: Virginia Tech degrees in Humanities and Science and the Environment as well as a master’s in Agricultural Leadership and Community Education. She has worked on a vegetable farm, with local food access initiatives, with community gardens, and her interest in systems leads to environmental and social sustainability.

It is also easy to guess that she is a runner, a sometimes yoga instructor and a part-time massage therapist whose own diet would be sensible, local, and more than likely organic when possible.

A drive through any city the size of Roanoke would give you a view of the problem: low-income areas with few grocery stores and almost no stores in those sections with healthy alternatives. LEAP is working to help find solutions for this problem with several farmers markets, including the West End Farmers Market smack in the middle of a low-income area, and a mobile farmers market, which serves other low food access areas, as well.

The mobile unit is used in the city now, McGonagle says, but LEAP is hoping to expand the reach of the market to support low food access areas beyond the city boundaries.

