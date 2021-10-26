Easing Stress in Times of Joy

The story below is from our November/December 2021 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Corbin’s Confections owner Shana Brown thanks customers for her Dining Awards win.

What started out in 2016 as a plan to help people with celiac and severe food allergies is now an award-winning business. Readers have awarded Platinum for “Best Allergen-Friendly Options” to Corbin’s Confections, owned and operated by Shana Brown.

“This means so much to us,” Brown says of the recognition. “These conditions create a great deal of stress at family functions and celebrations that should be a time of joy! We take this amount of trust from our customers very seriously.”

Brown, who was a top three semi-finalist out of over 11,000 people in the Great American Baker’s Contest this past summer and whose award-winning business is a best micro-business finalist, is incredibly proud of and dedicated to their gluten-free, peanut-free and tree-nut free (including coconut) menu. She loves being able to provide options for those that otherwise have none at all. She’s not only providing peace of mind to those with specific needs, but doing it in the form of celebration cakes, tasty treats and breads of all kinds. “That is worth more than money can buy!”

Courtesy of Shana Brown This gluten-free cake is one of many impressive creations from Corbin's Confections owner Shana Brown.

When it came to COVID-19 and the overall impact on her business, Brown got creative. She closed the storefront to the public, citing safety for customers and family with auto-immune diseases and/or asthma issues, which are nearly 100% of her clientele. Instead, she launched a side pick-up window, which allowed her to continue selling items without too much face-to-face interaction. She also limited business hours and focused on custom orders due to staff shortages; while they still continue to offer custom orders, they were able to reopen their shop with limited hours in July 2021.

When she’s not busy cooking up your favorite allergen-friendly items, Brown can be found outdoors. “One of my favorite things about Roanoke is the mountains. Virginia truly is for lovers. The view is absolutely breathtaking, especially when hiking!”

Corbin’s Confections Dining Awards win:

Platinum: Best Allergen-Friendly Options

The story above is from our November/December 2021. For more stories, subscribe today or view our FREE digital edition. Thank you for supporting local journalism!