FemCity: Empowering Networking for Women in Business

These women have all followed their passions to starting their own businesses. Who they are is reflected in their work. All of them desire to make a difference for others, and all of them are members of FemCity.

FemCity Roanoke is a professional women’s organization that offers women the opportunity to interact in a positive, supportive way. Since its inception in February of 2017, membership has grown to over 500 community members locally.

Beth Boyd Bell, president of FemCity Roanoke, started the chapter because “I was at a point in my life where I realized the importance of a like-minded, supportive tribe. I have been a member of a few other networking groups in town, contributed to the growth of the group and others’ business, but at the end of the day, I wasn’t growing in business or personally. I am a relationship builder and FemCity is the ultimate community for intentional relationships.”

Sabrina East, program recruiter for Alliance Human Services, says, “I joined because I was excited about the female camaraderie and the chance to surround myself with like-minded professional females that inspire and lift one another up.”

“It is great to have women from all different fields come together to support and build each other’s businesses,” says Crystal Knuttgen, Financial Services Professional with The Conner Group.

Complimentary community membership provides opportunities to attend classes and local events as well as network with other FemCity members. Events include monthly luncheons and social gatherings hosted by business members. In addition, there are educational programs on a variety of topics ranging from marketing and business strategy to goal-setting and living with passion. The focus is on positivity, connection and support based on the theory that individuals succeed when they help others succeed.

The paid business membership includes additional benefits such as free online courses, worksheets and an online platform for promoting events and business. A special perk for business members is a collaboration with the CoLab. The Global membership offers networking and courses with FemCity members in over 70 FemCity communities in the U.S. and Canada. Founder Violette de Alaya plans to expand to other countries soon as well.

