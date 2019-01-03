Founder of Good Samaritan Hospice Retires

The story below is from our January/February 2019 issue. For the full issue Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

The leadership at the first Medicare-certified hospice to serve the Roanoke Valley transitions as the founder retires.

Good Samaritan Hospice founder Sue Ranson (left) with Aaron Housh, CEO

Sue Moore Ranson, founder of Good Samaritan Hospice, retired at the end of 2018 after serving as Vice-President of Patient Care Services for three years and Executive Director/President/CEO for 24. Under her leadership, the organization went from admitting 74 patients the first year to over 700 in 2018.

“I feel like I am one of the most blessed people on earth,” Ranson says. “I have spent the majority of my career getting paid to live out my passion to serve people at the most sacred of times.”

Good Samaritan Hospice was the first Medicare-certified hospice to serve the Roanoke Valley. Licensed in March 1992, it remains the only non-profit, community-based hospice in the area and has touched the lives of more than 11,000 patients and their loved ones with over 500,000 staff and volunteer visits.

Starting from a volunteer staff of two people, Good Sam now employs nearly 100 people. The growth of the organization has been phenomenal and in large part due to Ranson’s commitment to mission, service and excellence.

“When we started Good Sam, retirement wasn’t even part of my vocabulary. But now it seems like a most natural part of my life transition as well as Good Sam’s,” says Ranson. “Good Sam will always be part of my life, and I can relax knowing that Aaron is the right person to lead Good Sam’s efforts to provide excellent hospice care with the highest integrity.”

Aaron Housh, CEO of Good Samaritan Hospice, came on board in the fall to work with Ranson and prepare for the transition in leadership. His career has been devoted to end of life care where he has gained extensive experience in hospice leadership and operations.

“The preparation for this significant transition in Good Sam’s history has enabled me to begin on a solid foundation,” says Housh. “I am honored to build on Good Sam’s remarkable legacy, and excited for the future as we explore some strategic initiatives that will enable us to carry it forward.”

