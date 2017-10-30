Fresh Baked Goods Await

The story below is a preview from our November/December 2017 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

Grandin Village welcomes Willow Pond Bakery to the neighborhood.

× Expand Liz Long

There’s a new bakery in town, located on the corner of Memorial and Grandin Road. Previously occupied by Viva La Cupcake, the space is now home to Willow Pond Bakery. While they have sold baked and farm goods for a couple of years at farmers markets and select restaurants, this brick-and-mortar location is perfect in the bustling Grandin neighborhood.

Owned by Ron and Stephanie Craig, the family-run operation was opened as an inheritance to their children, including manager Alayna Craig.

Reception has been overwhelmingly positive. Craig cites their main challenge is keeping their inventory stocked, as their baked goods are “flying off the shelf.”

The menu varies every day, with something for everyone, including breads, cookies, cakes and pies. Lighter fare such as quiche and bread bowls are also available. Every item is made from scratch and baked fresh. Their most popular sellers are eclairs and macarons, and Craig urges visitors to come in early to grab their share.

In addition, Willow Pond Bakery offers their services to brides and grooms in search of their wedding cakes and goodies.

“I personally love being a part of the wedding industry,” Craig says. “I am branching out more now as I start doing bridal shows and photo shoots. It is a bit of a challenge to get it all done with the storefront but we work as a team to get it done.”

The owners hope to grow their wedding business by featuring floral arrangements and displays from the Salem Antique Market, perfect for the bride wanting a rustic wedding theme. Craig will also act as a referral for brides seeking specific vendors such as florists.

