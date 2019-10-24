Get in the Spirit at Illuminights

The story below is from our November/December 2019 issue. For the full issue Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

Explore Park’s newest event is just the thing to make it feel like the holiday season.

× Expand Courtesy of Explore Park

Center in the Square, a non-profit organization, in partnership with Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism, are hosting the Illuminights light show event at Explore Park.

Beginning on Black Friday, Illuminights will run through to the beginning of January 2020. The event features a newly created trail through Explore Park where strung lights range in theme from nature, fantasy, enchanted forest, adventure and Christmas traditions.

Families can enjoy steaming cups of hot chocolate, marshmallow roasting, food trucks, visits with Santa Clause, and carriage rides, for an additional cost, as they make holiday memories. Twin Creeks Brewery, located in Explore Park, will also be available for refreshment during the event.

Center in the Square is also partnering with public schools to involve local school children in Illuminights by displaying ornaments made by them at school.

“I would have liked that as a kid, to know that my project could actually be on display at a holiday light show or in a museum,” says Tara Marciniak, Director of Institutional Advancement at Center in the Square. “It kind of makes you take your project a little more seriously if you know people are going to be staring at it.”

“Illuminights gives families an opportunity to make memories together during the holiday season. I love that. I think making memories is very important,” Marciniak says.

In addition to memory-making opportunities for the families attending the light show, Marciniak says Illuminights will provide revenue for both Center in the Square and Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism.

“This event will benefit Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department in an extremely positive way,” says Wendi Schultz, tourism and event coordinator for Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism.

“It will serve to help us further implement our Explore Park Adventure Plan and allow us to continue to focus on expanding recreational opportunities at Explore Park, educational programming and expanding amenities at the park for the benefit of both local residents and travelers.”

According to the Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism website, the Explore Park Adventure Plan will increase recreation opportunities available at Explore Park:

“We envision Explore Park as the starting place for individuals and families seeking adventure and enrichment in the outdoors. Our focus will be expanding recreation opportunities such as hiking/biking trails, river access, overnight camping and educational programs based on the park’s unique environmental and cultural history—all while preserving the park’s natural beauty.”

