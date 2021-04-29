Get to Know Bacon & Eggs Podcaster Tyler Carlin

The story below is from our May/June 2021 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Tyler Carlin is the Platinum winner for "Most Savvy Entrepreneur" in the Best of Roanoke 2021 Reader Awards.

Host, Bacon & Eggs Podcast

Platinum Winner: Most Savvy Entrepreneur

Bacon and Eggs isn’t just for breakfast – it’s also a popular podcast about movies, hosted by Roanoke native Tyler Carlin, named the Platinum winner for “Most Savvy Entrepreneur” in this year’s reader poll.

“It means more than people realize,” Carlin says of the award. “I love to know that the work we do is hopefully inspiring others to create and try and fail and learn and make mistakes. If nothing else, I want people to have an idea that keeps them up at night because they’re so excited about it, and find a friend to pursue that dream with.”

In Carlin’s case, the friend is his business partner and local photographer, Ethan Edghill. They hosted a radio show together in college, modeled after a traditional morning show, complete with giveaways for local events and trivia games. Though the name “Bacon and Eggs” came from that approach, the only time slot they could secure was Tuesdays from 10 p.m. to midnight!

“We probably averaged three listeners, and two of them were our parents,” Carlin says.

The shift from morning radio to movies came about because when Carlin wasn’t in the radio booth, he spent a lot of class time studying film. While he found it utterly fascinating, he felt “it simply wasn’t how the general populous thought and talked about and interacted with movies.” So when it came time for Carlin and Edghill to choose their podcast topic, they chose movies, wanting to create something accessible to the average listener.

“We wanted something you could throw on during your commute and learn a little and laugh a lot.”

As for Carlin’s entrepreneurial future, nothing would make him happier than to wake up every day and help other people get into content creation through his preferred medium. “I would love to be able to have somewhere in town where I could help teach people how to get into podcasting.”

Throughout his whole podcasting experience, the community is by far his favorite part, as it strives to create a safe, open, accepting environment. The friendships spawn creative projects that wouldn’t exist otherwise, as well as tight bonds between host and listener. “I’ve had people message me saying that the podcast helped them through a really dark place, and that they wouldn’t be alive without it. To know that you have that kind of impact by just sharing what you love with the world is unparalleled.”

Now married with a daughter, Carlin grew up in Roanoke; he’s always loved it and is excited to share experiences with his family. They spend quality time in the parks and greenways as often as possible, and spend “a lot of money” at local craft breweries.

“There’s plenty to do, but it’s not an overwhelmingly large city. It’s perfect for our growing family, and that’s really what I’m most looking forward to,” he says. “I really can’t wait to watch my kids grow up here–even if they’re Terriers instead of Knights.”

Get your movie fix by listening to Carlin’s Bacon and Eggs podcast at baconandeggsmedia.podbean.com.

