Get to Know Big Lick Gifts

Big Lick Gifts is the Platinum winner for multiple categories, including "Best Local Gifts," in the Best of Roanoke 2021 Reader Awards.

Big Lick Gifts

Big Lick Gifts (formerly Upcycled Gifts)

Platinum Winner: Best Local Gifts, Best Home Decor Store, Best Place to Buy Local Arts and Crafts

Gold: Best Resale Merchandise

Ready to shop for vintage collectibles, handmade items and unique gifts from around the country? Look no further than Big Lick Gifts (formerly Upcycled Gifts), which readers awarded with multiple Platinum wins in this year’s Best of Roanoke poll.

Joe Stanley’s lifelong goal was to own his own shop. For the dream to come to fruition and have people appreciate what he does is “simply magical” and he loves hearing customers in the store call out to their friends with a “You’ve got to come see this, it’s so cool!”

“I have always been so fortunate to have a community that supports my efforts in every way,” Stanley says. “Through the shop, I get to offer that to others. These [Best of Roanoke] awards are validation of those efforts and they encourage us to keep going and growing!”

Unsurprisingly for retail, he admits his store was hit hard by the pandemic. However, he was fortunate enough to pivot to mask-making, which kept them afloat, as well as provided much-needed protection for the community. With the future bright once more and things slowly opening back up, Stanley says each day is like a family reunion as their favorite guests stop in to say hello.

Nowadays, they’ll be popping into a new location at Valley View Mall. While the move from Towers Shopping Center is bittersweet – Stanley’s first job was 34 years ago at the lower-level Harris Teeter – Valley View is very close to his heart, and is as much home to him as Towers. “My dad was a construction supervisor at Valley View when it was being built,” Stanley recalls. “I remember visiting the job site and riding around what was the inside of the mall in a pickup truck. I was there the day the mall opened. … My mother used to tell us often, ‘Make new friends, but keep the old. One is silver, the other is gold.’”

Stanley’s love of Roanoke doesn’t stop there. As the face of his store, he’s able to talk with locals and visitors alike about what makes our city the ideal spot to live and play. “I’ve often told folks I grew up in a magical place. Roanoke can offer you most anything you can get in a big city, but we have maintained that small town charm. We are a region that is rich in history, rich in natural wonder and rich in a diverse population that takes pride in all things local.’”

