Get to Know Friendship

Friendship is the Platinum winner for multiple categories, including "Best Employer," in the Best of Roanoke 2021 Reader Awards.

Platinum Winner: Best Employer, Local Company that gives back, Local Company on the Grow, Best Retirement Community, Best Rehab/Post-Op Facility

Gold Winner: Best Physical Therapy Practice, Best Place for a Corporate Meeting

COVID-19 made it an extremely difficult year in health care, not only for Friendship’s community, but also their entire industry. While many organizations and businesses could shift, such as letting employees work from home, Friendship’s team didn’t really have the luxury, as lives depend on them for 24/7 care. But even in an unusual year, our readers recognized their dedication, awarding Friendship multiple Platinum and Gold awards in our Best of Roanoke 2021 poll.

“Our team members continued coming to work every day, putting others above self and their own families and loved ones,” President and CEO Joe Hoff says. “These accolades mean the world to our team. Having members of the greater community, especially Roanoker Magazine readers, continue to recognize these efforts in multiple categories – and at the highest level – is truly an honor and are endorsements of which we are so very proud!”

Friendship’s mission – “supporting friends by providing peace of mind” – is what has kept them grounded, particularly in this past year, as the work that earns such accolades is never easy. But the “friends” they speak of in their mission applies not only to their residents and team members, but family members, vendors, local and state health agencies, community partners and others. Hoff says it’s an honor to be part of many lives and help so many individuals.

“We strive to be as generous as possible in providing financial assistance to seniors who cannot afford their care, while ensuring we have the financial strength to ensure sustainability,” Hoff says. “In our 2020-2021 fiscal year, we provided over $11.7M in uncompensated care.”

Given readers recognized Friendship’s dedication to give back, their work in the community does not go unnoticed. Their team takes great pride in supporting fellow nonprofits with similar missions and values, and encourages residents and employees to “live with purpose,” whether that means fulfilling work responsibilities, collecting food donations for the RAM House or painting colorful ceiling tiles in partnership with the Taubman Museum of Art to be featured in Carilion Clinic’s children’s wing.

Roanoke has provided a perfect place because the community truly cares for one another. “The Valley is supportive of the work we do, appreciates the services Friendship provides, has been helpful in transforming perceptions about retirement living, and is helping us to educate society as a whole to embrace aging,” says Hoff.

Friendship’s dedication for their employees requires tremendous focus, time, energy and investment. They seek to offer competitive benefits, such as their newest “perk,” a voluntary program called Daily Pay, where employees have immediate access to their wages right after they work.

Hoff couldn’t be prouder of the people who make each day seamless. “They truly are the heart and soul of our organization and deserve the credit for where Friendship is today, and what we accomplish in the future!”

