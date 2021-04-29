Get to Know Living Local's Kianna Price

The story below is from our May/June 2021 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Living Local TV host Kianna Price is making her mark on the region. Her impressive list of achievements, which includes receiving the SCLC Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Service Award and singing the National Anthem at the Virginia State Capitol Building (twice), can now add the Platinum award for “Female Star of the Star City” in our Best of Roanoke 2021 reader poll.

“I’m extremely humbled and surprised,” she says. “I’m a hometown girl always trying my best to do what I can for our community, to make it a better place to live and work. I don’t see myself as a ‘star!’”

Price’s career includes a decade as Program Director and on-air radio personality for The Vibe. Her job brought unique opportunities to interview various celebrities such as Magic Johnson and John Legend; President Biden; President Obama and later, First Lady Michelle Obama. But for Price, it’s the local community that inspires her every day.

While she never “in a million years” thought she’d have the opportunity to talk and interact with “extraordinary” people in our community each and every day, Living Local offers her a platform to introduce, recognize and highlight the hardworking people, creative minds … and awesome organizations and businesses that are here in our community throughout southwest and central Virginia. “To be that vessel, to expose others to what I already know is the greatness of our community, it’s a real honor.”

Growing up in Roanoke, Price felt she was like most young people, excited to travel outside of the area after graduating high school. After a “wonderful” experience at the University of Richmond, broadcasting eventually brought Price back to her hometown. When she started her family a few years later, she realized why so many people have always said that Roanoke was a great place to raise a family.

“This community that raised me allowed me so many extraordinary opportunities and it’s something to be said to have that experience with my own family,” Price says. “I never saw it for myself, but I am blessed and grateful to have the same sort of opportunities. I had a wonderful childhood and it’s great seeing that for my own family.”

Price’s blended family includes her husband, Donnie, and she’s the proud mother of five kids, each of whom are heavily involved with extracurricular activities. Price and her family took in “a lot more hiking and biking” during COVID-19, primarily due to more free time, as she says she’s “always dragging them to some kind of event or festival,” be it for work or just to support the community. Her husband, who is not from Roanoke, always says there is something to do here!

Community involvement was instilled in her from her parents and grandparents, as they were givers of their time and however they could help others. “My mother, a former educator, always demonstrated to do whatever you can to help others. My father was the same way, coaching Little League, volunteering and giving his time. We help just to see our community grow stronger, and I’m proud my kids get to see that.”

Price has served in multiple positions throughout the community, including the Chairperson of Apple Ridge Farm; board member on the Carilion Medical Center Board; founding member and current President of the Urban Professional League; and member of various civic organizations including Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority. She also participates in nonprofit fundraisers, raising thousands of dollars for the Salvation Army, Roanoke City Public School’s Healthy Cooking and Nutrition Program and Family Service of Roanoke.

“Roanoke is an extraordinarily unique place and I’m just honored to be a part of it … I love my job and I’m grateful that I get to help spread the word about what others are doing, and what they love,” Price says. “If I can play a small part to help just one person have a better life in some way, I consider that a blessing.”

