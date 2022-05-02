Going Above and Beyond

The story below is a preview from our May/June 2022 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

The urge to provide quality home health care has led to two big awards for Agenacare Housecalls and owner Whitney Pugh.

Whitney Pugh, FNP-BC, President/Medical Director, Agenacare Housecalls

Whitney Pugh has a lot to celebrate this year. Not only has her company Agenacare Housecalls been awarded a gold winner for “Best Home Health Care,” but she has also been overwhelmingly nominated platinum as the Most Savvy Entrepreneur in our Best of Roanoke reader poll.

“Whitney is amazing and her company has been a lifesaver through the pandemic for my family,” says one reader who nominated Pugh. “We are new to the area and customer service is top notch!” Readers also said Pugh “goes above and beyond in caring for people and their well-being” and is “an exceptional medical professional who gives her all with care and compassion for others” and her much-needed medical service to aid people in their homes and businesses are beyond appreciated, as they are grateful she is bringing back medical services “like it used to be in days gone by!”

Pugh describes herself as “a small-town girl who was tired of the broken healthcare system, and acted and developed a business model for the needs of her community.” She wanted to change it, as well as provide excellent quality care at the convenience of her clients, and bring providers back to the bedside.

“I am so humbled that my community chose me for this award,” she says. “My team truly deserves this award, I could not have grown the practice and seen the amount of clients we have seen without an amazing team.”

Pugh is quick to explain that while she has a masters degree in Nursing, she does not have a business degree, which made starting and running a successful business very challenging; however, she also finds their growth and success incredibly rewarding.

Agenacare launched in November 2019, pre-COVID; Pugh and her team, of course, have faced many challenges in the last year. She credits the success of Agenacare to her team’s perseverance, as they “never gave up and gave their all during a pandemic.” Her team never closed, never missed a day and never turned down a client due to illness - something that not many medical groups can say!

The team always stays busy, and their housecalls include direct primary care memberships for anyone, and corporate memberships for companies wanting to provide excellent healthcare to their employees and families. Agenacare is very involved in the community, such as their fun soirees for their aesthetics members; they have also won several awards, including the 2021 Gauntlet Gold winner; 2021 Virginia SBDC success story; 2021 “Best Family Doctor”; and “Who’s Who in America” 2022. Pugh believes strongly in giving back, and Agenacare is a sponsor or donor of multiple organizations, including sponsoring rec leagues; the Stars and Stripes Gala 2022; the Peanut Hall Memorial Golf Tournament; Kazim Klowns Golf Tournament for Crippled and Burned Children; donating to Eve & Co.; and sponsoring 159 diapers to the women’s shelter.

Pugh and her family love sports and are active in the community. She loves the mountains and beautiful views — and enjoys it even more if she can admire it while sipping a glass of wine at any of the beautiful local wineries in the region!

Learn more about Pugh and Agenacare at agenacare.com.

