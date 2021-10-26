Handcrafted Meats, Soulful Sides

The story below is from our November/December 2021 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Get in line for the best barbecue in town – no, really, go now, because this food truck often has sell-out days.

× Expand John Park

Smoked burgers, cheesesteaks, pulled pork, brisket, mac and cheese, cole slaw, smoked potato salad, smoked brisket chili and banana pudding. And that’s just on a Tuesday.

We’ve long seen the comments wondering where to find Mama Jean’s Barbecue on any given day, with customers crossing their fingers they save themselves a place in long lines before all the goods are gone. So it’s no wonder readers have awarded the now-familiar business Platinum in both “Best Food Truck” and “Best Barbecue” in the annual Dining Awards reader poll.

Mama Jean’s owner Madison Ruckel first studied the culinary arts at Johnson and Wales and began his barbecue journey in 2006, becoming a proper pitmaster after years of hard work. He now operates his love of “handcrafted meats and soulful sides” out of the familiar 1956 Airstream Food trailer, Mama Jean’s Barbecue (named in honor of Ruckel’s mother, Jean Parker Ruckel), and couldn’t be happier for readers to recognize his business in two different categories.

“We’re thrilled to even be considered,” Ruckel says. “I wasn’t expecting to win, but we’re so happy to be part of the community and add to the driving food scene.”

Like so many other restaurants, the food truck scene was not immune to COVID-19 challenges. Ruckel credits the food truck’s setting as a bonus, as customers continued frequenting their outdoor locations and could socially distance even while in line. It was “really, really tough” with supply issues and prices; the profit margins were tough with their particular setup, but as more people heard stories of the restaurant struggles, and saw it firsthand, most people completely understood and stuck with them, which Ruckel truly appreciates.

“I love that the customers stick with us, that they love what we’re doing and we’re able to change our menu daily and do different specials all the time,” he says. “People constantly come and enjoy it; they trust us, so I enjoy that!”

For Ruckel, who was born and raised in Destin, FL, and spent the last 20 years in Charleston, SC, Roanoke is a great place to call home. Ruckel is emphatic about two things he loves about the Star City: the people and the weather. “The weather is amazing! When the sun goes down, and it gets back down to 70, it’s crazy! You still get the heat, the cold, the snow, but it’s really perfect.”

Can’t find Mama Jean’s location on the Insta today? Ruckel and his family, including two young kids, are probably out exploring the region, from waterfalls and hiking trails to mushroom foraging and fun at Green Hill Park.

MAMA JEAN’S BBQ Dining Awards:

Platinum: Best Food Truck, Best Barbecue

