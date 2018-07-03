Health at the Haven

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2018 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

This new wellness center offers more than just sweet pampering sessions.

× Expand Melissa Mesko

Wait. Foot Soak Happy Hour is not your thing? That’s okay. What about yoga? Or meditation with gongs? Or basket-making? Or crafting “cheese” from nut milks?

Because these—and other events like them—are happening regularly in a newish space in the Old Southwest neighborhood known as The Haven on 5th.

The Haven is a pretty novel concept in itself, a wellness center for alternative medicine practices that has as its focus collaboration and working to find the therapy that best responds to each client’s needs.

“The way I see it is not any one service is going to be able to help everyone because every person is different,” explains Maya Ittah, co-founder with Katie Clifton of the Haven, as well as owner of Garden Song Eco Cafe and TerraVie Wellness.

The classes offered at the Haven—natural fertility, kids and social media, how to break a sugar habit—are the center’s welcome mat, their way to introduce a wary soul to the workings of acupuncture, massage, herbal medicine, nutrition, even the concept of re-wilding, or reconnecting folks with the natural environment.

“We want to make wellness more accessible,” says Clifton, also owner of Queenpin Acupuncture. “I love the idea of bringing people together to learn and the connections made in these classes.”

Back to those foot soaks. What’s not to love about de-stressing with friends while pampering your feet? Yeah. That’s what I thought. See you there.

For more information about events at The Haven on 5th, check out their Facebook page.

... for more from our July/August 2018 issue, Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!