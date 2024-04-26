The story below is from our May/June 2024 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Our readers showered local social media sensation Genya Kalinina with all the love in this year’s Best of Roanoke poll, awarding her three platinum titles.

With over 40,000 followers on Instagram, we can almost guarantee you’ve come across the wildly popular Hello Roanoke (formerly Best of Roanoke) account while scrolling through your feed! Genya Kalinina, platinum winner for “Best Local Social Media Presence,” “Best Source of Information for Events and Things To Do” and your "Female Star of the Star City,” is its founder and one of our region’s biggest cheerleaders.

Kalinina feels honored to have been nominated for these accolades and couldn’t be more grateful for all the encouragement she’s received since making the page. “Hello Roanoke would not be possible without the support of our partners or the thousands of people who have followed along with us on social media as we explore our beautiful city.”

While she’s often the one in front of the camera, the small team working hard behind the scenes is also a big contributor to Hello Roanoke’s success. “I want to thank my fiancé, Stan Myshkovskiy, for always capturing the best shots and always being willing to try new restaurants with me. I also want to thank Anne Tate and Anna Holley for working with us to bring new ideas to life in creative ways.”

When Kalinina moved to the Star City in 2019, there were limited sources dedicated to helping people get to know the area. She launched the page to fill this need, and it has since become a go-to resource for all things local, including dining, shopping, outdoor activities and events. The account is also unique in that each piece of content is made authentically with recommendations being backed by her own personal experiences.

Time limitations are Kalinina’s biggest challenge, which might just be a good problem to have! “There’s so much to explore and just as much content to create, so I’m always left wanting to do more,” she says. Her recent decision to pursue content creation full time has helped tremendously and further demonstrates just how dedicated she is to showing others how incredible our vibrant city truly is.

The most rewarding days are those that include followers tagging the account in photos they took while visiting a place the Hello Roanoke team recommended or local entrepreneurs sharing that business has been booming since being featured on the page. Kalinina also enjoys connecting with newcomers and lifelong Roanokers alike, whether it be in person or online. “My Instagram messages are always open to chat all things local, and I love being trusted to give recommendations.”

Kalinina can’t get enough of Roanoke’s access to the outdoors. When she isn’t exploring a new hidden gem, she’s likely walking or biking on the greenway. She and Myshkovskiy are also preparing for the arrival of their baby girl and can’t wait to start sharing Roanoke’s family-friendly hotspots as they begin their next chapter as new parents.

Learn more about Hello Roanoke (and shop their merch!) on their website, helloroanokeva.com, and follow along as they highlight more local treasures on Instagram, @hello.roanoke.

