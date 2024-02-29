Helping Others Up

The story below is from our March/April 2024 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

National Volunteer Week is April 21-27, and the perfect time to give back to the community in big ways, including at Habitat for Humanity.

× Expand Georgianne Vecellio Dave Tate, director of development, Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley.

Dave Tate wants to talk to you, especially in his official capacity as director of development at Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley. Since joining the organization in July 2023, Tate has spent his days working on public and media relations, marketing and writing grants, but his primary tasks are looking for sponsorships for individual homes to be built by Habitat and developing relationships with community leaders, in organizations like businesses and churches.

Tate has a background in sales, media and broadcast journalism, plus served in the Marine Corps, which he says “all led to this position [at Habitat].”

Tate is comfortable talking to anyone, and Habitat’s mission has captured his heart. He is determined to counteract the “misconception about what Habitat does and what we represent,” he states, explaining that Habitat is a “non-profit, but not a charity, [rather] a ‘help-up’ organization,” as home recipients must meet specific criteria and contribute “sweat equity hours” to the home construction or renovation.

To this end, Tate can often be found visiting offices, engaging different organizations and educating the public about Habitat’s purpose. “Affordable, safe housing is critical in this valley,” Tate declares, and Habitat will nurture homebuyers throughout the entire process of owning their own homes.

In order for this to happen, the public’s time and money are necessary, but first, people must be convinced that it is a worthwhile cause. Tate is more than willing to do so, because “living in a safe, warm environment changes the community.”

In his spare time, you can find Tate engaged in social activism, frequenting local businesses and spending time with his family.

You can donate money, home items for the Re-Store or your time on site helping to build a house. Find out more about Habitat for Humanity at habitat-roanoke.org.

