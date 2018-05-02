Herbs and Honey

The story below is a preview from our May/June 2018 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

Beautify your life with a subscription service of local herbs, flowers, essential oils and teas.

You’re familiar with meal kits and subscription services, farm shares and Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) memberships. But what Nancy Maurelli is offering borrows from all these concepts and packs it into one glorious delivery.

What if each week you could swing by your prearranged pickup place and head home with farm-grown flowers, a bouquet of herbs, a jar of local honey, a vial of essential oil (made by Maurelli) and/or an herb-infused tea? You’d feel like the most pampered patron on the planet, right?

Well, you can. Maurelli is signing folks up for her unique deliveries. It’s $30 a box, with a two box minimum. The price drops the more months you sign on for.

“Plants are really multidimensional,” says Maurelli. “I have a strong interest in using them for health, nutrition and body care.”

Three years ago, Maurelli—who has held an impressive collection of culinary jobs: grower, teacher, forager, chef—bought two acres near Montvale, in Bedford County. After decades of “harvesting weeds,” she determined she wanted to cultivate an herb farm.

Just months after taking ownership of Goose Creek Gardens, she offered her first herb and flower delivery.

Each box is inspired by what is growing on Maurelli’s land. She sends an email to customers with descriptions of included items and ideas for how to use them.

“I call it developing a relationship with the plants,” she says.

For more information, email nancymaurelli@gmail.com. Or head to the Grandin Road Farmers Market. Maurelli is a vendor every other Saturday.

