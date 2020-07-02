Hybrid Education Comes to Roanoke

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2020 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Introducing the new Cornerstone Classical Academy.

× Expand Courtesy of Cornerstone Classic Academy Cornerstone Classic Academy is ready to meet their new students.

“Consider how a child’s foot grows,” Elizabeth Riggs, Director of Curriculum and Instruction at Cornerstone Classical Academy, (CCA) says.

“A child may wear size 4 shoes, then suddenly need a size 6. Children do not always grow in predictable increments. It may be gradual or it may be leaps and bounds. Their learning development is similar. Children absorb information at different rates, so we help them succeed at their own pace.”

This new hybrid K-12 school in Grandin Village offers classes for K-5 students on Mondays and Wednesdays with optional enrichment on Thursdays. Students in grades 6-12 attend Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Various electives such as foreign language will be offered for older students.

Hybrid education is new to the Roanoke Valley, but it has a track record of proven success in other areas of Virginia. According to Heather Case, Chair of the Board, families will benefit from a well-designed curriculum plan and carefully created activities and assignments to be completed on home days. Enrichment options such as music, cooking, robotics, sewing, community service and field trips will also be offered to all students.

CCA uses a Christian classical model of education with families and teachers working closely together. Guidance for home days will be given but Case says it is important to encourage children to play creatively and pursue their own interests outside of school. Case believes this model allows families flexibility they would not receive with traditional education.

CCA was created out of a desire to help parents looking for distinct and affordable schooling options. It is board-run with each board member volunteering in an administrative role of the school, helping keep tuition costs low. The academic year runs from September 9 – May 20.

CCA is located at 1701 Memorial Ave SW in Roanoke. More information is available on their website at cornerstoneclassicalroanoke.org.

