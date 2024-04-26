Iconic Recreations: Katherine Devine

The story below is from our May/June 2024 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Artist and educator Katherine Devine lends us her talented eye for an incredible cover re-creation in honor of our 50th anniversary.

Which iconic Roanoker cover did you choose and why?

I chose the Fall cover 1977 because I love all fashion!

Briefly describe the process of recreating this cover and how you chose to interpret it.

I was inspired to use a young model in modern teen wear centered between two icons of the current Roanoke cityscape. I used the same pose as the model from the past, but in a more modern graphic style.

Expand Katherine Devine Ashe Coleman was Katherine’s model for her cover re-creation.

Where can readers find more of your work?

I can be found in my studio by appointment and at area pop-ups by chance.

Katherine Devine received her undergraduate degree from East Carolina University and her master’s degree from Hollins University. She works in a small studio, but she dreams big. Katherine currently works and teaches in the Grandin neighborhood of Roanoke, VA. She is also the 2023-24 Artist in Residence for the City of Roanoke. Find her work at katherinedevine.com or follow her over on Instagram @devinestudios2 or over on Facebook at Katherine Devine.

The story above is from our May/June 2024 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!