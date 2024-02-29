Iconic Recreations: Sarah K. Parcell

The story below is from our March/April 2024 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Our 50th anniversary celebrations continue with artist spotlights as they recreate iconic past covers. This issue showcases the incredibly talented Sarah K. Parcell.

The Roanoker Spring 1979 The Roanoker's spring 1979 cover features all the pampering your pet could imagine for the era.

Which iconic Roanoker cover did you choose and why?

I chose the Spring, 1979 cover of The Roanoker because I enjoy painting animals, and I loved the energy on the original image that the 1979 cover displayed. I pull a lot of inspiration from that era as well and wanted to combine that with the modern elements I used in my rendition.

Describe the process of recreating this cover and how you chose to interpret it.

I knew I wanted to stay true to the eccentricity of the original cover so I chose to go with an editorial style. I then developed my design and went to painting, allowing myself the freedom to choose my colors and make changes as the painting progressed. I enjoy painting most when I don’t stress too much about the end result and focus on the process.

About the Artist:

Sarah Kirk Parcell is a figurative painter based out of Roanoke, Virginia. Parcell works primarily with oils on medium to large-scale canvases, and uses broad and spontaneous brush strokes to go beyond the objective representation of her subjects.

Sarah K. Parcell Sarah K. Parcell re-created our Spring 1979 cover of pet pampering and grooming, keeping with the fun aesthetic, bright colors and, of course, the pup!

Parcell’s paintings are based on emotionally inspiring situations of connection: nostalgia, vulnerability, joy and suffering. Combined with subtle details of odd or eccentric elements, the resulting works are whimsical, sensational and open to interpretation.

More of her work can be found on her website and social media sites. She also has work available for sale in WyndRose Boutique located in downtown Roanoke.

Parcell, along with ceramicist Celeste Hodges, will open a studio with a classroom on Albemarle Ave SE this April. Learn more about their start-up fundraiser, which includes 11 raffle ticket prizes, on their website at MotelStudios.art.

Find her work online at SarahParcell.com or follow her over on Instagram @sarahparcell or over on Facebook at SarahKirkArt.

