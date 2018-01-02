In A Position of Strength

The story below is a preview from our January/February 2018 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

City Manager Bob Cowell has big ideas for Roanoke’s future and hopes for a positive impact on citizens’ lives.

× Expand Liz Long

As new Roanoke City Manager Bob Cowell and I sit in a booth at Leonore Restaurant–him with a pulled pork sandwich, me with a Philly–we discuss his first few months in Roanoke.

“It's been like drinking from a firehose, which it should be at this point,” he says with a laugh. “I'm trying to find out as much as I can about the Council, organization and community, which means getting out and meeting as many people as possible.”

During the interview process, he'd only researched a few bits about Roanoke online; the job was obviously his reason for moving here, but Cowell was beyond pleased upon arrival at the natural setting and convenience to other parts of the country (especially with AmTrak now available). Luckily, the move from Amarillo, Texas wasn't too much of a culture shock (it even snows there, too, perhaps even more than Roanoke gets some years). His wife, Ellen, is originally from Charlotte, and the two of them met while at the University of Tennessee.

“Amarillo always felt like the biggest small town I ever lived in, and now Roanoke feels the same way. I'm a little surprised at how many people in Roanoke are not from here, but moved here, which is a big difference from other Southern cities where people have been there for generations.”

As city manager, his goals include budgets, community and partnerships throughout the region. When he interviewed, he told city council that while working in government can be difficult, he does it because he believes he can make a difference. For him, the purpose behind the job excites him for opportunities and positive change in people's lives. What excites Cowell most about Roanoke, however, is the vitality and excitement surrounding Roanoke.

“I didn't know about downtown, only that it'd gone through a redevelopment...all this activity was very surprising in a positive sense. It was well past where a lot of communities are in their community development efforts; it didn't feel like it was beginning something, it felt like it was midway through something.”

These positive things highlight areas where it doesn't exist, such as neighborhoods that struggle. Cowell hopes for more change by working with other partners in the community so that everyone can enjoy the positive, including feeling safe walking to their parks and enjoying events within the community rather than having to go to other areas of town.

“We’ve got a good organization and success in the city, but we have issues that are entrenched and as a city have not addressed as well as we should. Poverty, violence and economic opportunities for all of the city are part of that. If we ever have a chance to address those, now might be the time and addressing it as a position of strength, not weakness.”

He and Ellen, a consultant, love to hike, so the mountains were a terrific draw, as was the cost of living and the arts and culture. They have three basset hounds and now live in the Grandin neighborhood. He says the area sold him as soon as they stepped into the neighborhood, with people from different backgrounds and socio-economic status. They already know the majority of their neighbors, and the open, welcoming community sold him on wanting to be part of Roanoke's future.

“There are not many places outside of large cities where you'll find neighborhoods with an identity like that. And what's neat is you get that feeling of community elsewhere, too, such as Old Southwest, Wasena and South Roanoke. It's pretty special and really strong.”

As a newcomer, Cowell has a lot to look forward to in his new home.

“I'm looking forward to watching the city over the course of the calendar; it'll be fun to watch. We have such momentum which allows us to approach things from a position differently than we might've eight or ten years ago. We're moving in such a positive direction. The good thing is I think all our goals are doable along with the council, organizations and community.”

