Ink Excellence

The Maiden and Crow crew’s incredible talent paired with the shop’s welcoming environment has earned them back-to-back platinum Best of Roanoke wins.

× Expand Courtesy of Maiden and Crow Tattoo

For the second consecutive year, Maiden and Crow has clinched the prestigious Platinum award for "Best Tattoos.”

Owners Joey and Mel McDaniel moved from California to Roanoke, where they built the business from the ground up. Having only opened their doors a few years ago, the pair is blown away to have received this recognition not once, but twice in a row. “Our clients are the best and we are so appreciative of every one that voted for us.”

Expand Courtesy of Maiden and Crow Tattoo

Maiden and Crow is a custom tattoo studio known for its clean and safe environment. As soon as they walk through the door, clients are immediately put at ease by the relaxed ambiance. “Everyone is always engaging with each other and laughing, music is playing, jokes are being told and everyone is included in the conversation,” says Mel.

Maiden and Crow stands apart from other studios in that they don't just focus on one particular tattoo style. From traditional and portrait to neo traditional and fine line work, they offer it all, including paramedical tattoos and permanent makeup.

Being trusted to help bring a person's vision to life and the times they’re given the honor of getting to create a permanent memory for someone who lost a loved one are two of the best parts of the job. “Also, to be able to cover scars of years of domestic abuse, surgery or self harm that they’ve had to heal from is rewarding, but is also a challenge,” Mel adds. “We have to not only figure out a way to cover these scars but we are also helping [clients] heal emotionally and this is also sometimes very emotional for us as well.”

When they aren't at the studio, the team loves spending time together (and with each other's dogs!) soaking up all the outdoor amenities Roanoke has to offer. Hiking to waterfalls, camping and swimming are always a hit, and they're planning to give rafting a go in June.

Maiden and Crow’s five-year anniversary is coming up later this year. Be sure to give them a follow on their social media platforms to stay up to date on all future plans and celebration announcements.

