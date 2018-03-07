Inspiring Others

The story below is a preview from our March/April 2018 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

Sharing our stories isn't just therapeutical, it can also impact our community.

The women’s issue is always one that’s near and dear to my heart for a number of reasons, not least of which being that I am, obviously, a young(ish) woman building a life and a career in the Valley (trying to have it all, if you will). I am surrounded by strong women, including my mother, a single mom who sacrificed everything to put me through college and beyond; an older sister who is a fire rescue captain and EMT; and friends who are inspiring in their own ways by rocking their careers, braving new businesses, volunteering, raising their kids and/or making an impact on our community.

Two of our big features are about women–those working in nontraditional careers (page 32), as well as entrepreneurs over 40 (page 38). I am in awe of their confidence and inspired by their advice to other women–there’s something so powerful in reading their stories, and knowing we are not alone in seeking our paths to happiness.

It also reminds me that this is just a small sampling of the many women in our region who do good and inspire others. I know it sounds cheesy, but I encourage you to take a moment to learn another woman’s story and really listen. How and why did they come to be where they are? How do they overcome obstacles or celebrate success? Let them know they inspire you; they probably have no idea and I’m willing to bet it makes their day a little brighter.

The #MeToo movement is an important one for all women, which is why I appreciated a broader look within our sexual harassment article (page 45); hearing stories from real women and their experiences is not only eye-opening, but motivating for us to continue seeking progression.

As a dog-obsessed owner (seriously, just look at my Instagram photos), I’m always pleased to share more about pets. With so many pet care options, Rebecca Jackson narrows down a few ways to keep your pet healthy and happy (page 58). Jennifer Fenrich also takes a deeper look into the surprisingly high suicide rates in the veterinarian field, and how the industry is working together to overcome the statistics and help vets’ mental health (page 54). I think I’ll bring a gift basket with me to Fisher’s next visit to show my appreciation.

Cheers!

Liz Long, Editor

... for the rest of this story and more from our March/April 2018 issue, Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!