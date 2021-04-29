Introducing Audiences to Women Composers

The story below is from our May/June 2021 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

The Alma Ensemble group wants to ensure female voices are heard as composers.

× Expand Carly C. Photography (Left to right): Erica Sipes, Sarah Wardle-Jones and Michelle Smith-Johnson

Listen in on a performance by the Alma Ensemble, and it’s a good bet you might not recognize a single song. In fact, that’s the whole idea. The three-woman group hopes to connect audiences to the work of women composers – especially if listeners have never heard of them.

“It just [feels] like we’re righting a wrong of history,” says flutist Sarah Wardle-Jones. “This music … deserves to be heard.”

Pianist Erica Sipes still remembers when the light bulb went on for her. Wardle-Jones had invited her to join in a recital of music exclusively by women, and “I think I only knew one of the composers on the program,” Sipes recalls. “I’ve been a musician for 40 years now … That’s shocking.”

Over wine and cheese one night, Sipes, Wardle-Jones and clarinetist Michelle Smith-Johnson chatted about the cultural forces that had kept women’s music from the spotlight … and decided to do something about that. The three formed a collective in 2019, and they’ve been discovering, performing and commissioning fresh music ever since.

“It’s been wonderful exploring how much we didn’t know,” says Smith-Johnson.

When they perform, the Alma Ensemble frequently contrasts traditional works with that of newer, sometimes more experimental composers, such as Katy Abbott, Sally Whitwell and Valerie Coleman.

“There’s tons of living women composers trying to make their way,” says Sipes. “So then that poses another question: what can we do to ensure their voices are heard while they’re alive?”

Both online and in-person, the group takes an interactive, conversational approach to their work, hoping to create a comfortable atmosphere for folks who might not normally show up for a classical concert.

“Our top target audience is the curious,” Smith-Johnson says. “If you want to learn and talk … share ideas … we love to hear what people think!”

To keep up with the Alma Ensemble’s newly commissioned works and listen in on their Summer Interview Series, go to almaensemble.org.

