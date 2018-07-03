It’s a Bird, It’s a Plane, It’s ... a Nurse!

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2018 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

For thrill-seeker Stephanie McKinney, the career of flight nurse is near-perfect with its challenges.

It’s impossible to miss Stephanie McKinney standing outside Famous Anthony’s in Crystal Spring in her bright blue uniform. The first thing she tells me is how, when wearing it, she’s often mistaken for an astronaut. After an hour-long lunch over cheeseburger wraps, I wouldn’t be surprised if she said she wanted to tackle the adventure of space travel in her eventual retirement.

McKinney, a native Roanoker, is a flight nurse and preceptor for Carilion Life-Guard 10. In nursing for 26 years, she began her career in the ER, which she found incredibly exciting, and worked there for a decade before officially taking flight; 16 years later, she loves it as much as the day she started.

“Every day is always different,” she says. “There is a lot of interaction with the public and a ton of autonomy, which I love. I have the best job ever!”

The Life-Guard teams are comprised of five nurses, five medics and four pilots at each base, with three bases in the region. McKinney works out of the Westlake base near Smith Mountain Lake. A typical day on the job entails 12- and 24-hour shifts and includes much more than flying the skies to help others. It kicks off with a briefing with the pilot (typically retired military), followed by an aircraft check to make sure everything they may need is there. They don’t have to wait long for flight requests; once the pilot okays the weather, they’ll soar out to help.

“We have a great group of people,” she says. “We all work well together and are with each other all the time. It’s our home away from home and we’re family.”

McKinney and her team do a lot of inter-hospital transport (not limited to Carilion, but also UVA, Duke, UNC, VCU and many others) for situations like wrecks on the interstate, rural farming accidents and more.

They’ve also started doing more heart and stroke alerts out in the field, since the helicopter is able to cut down on significant travel time when the ticking clock matters most. (An hour by car is about 20 minutes of flight; they can get to UVA in 45 minutes and the typical hour and a half drive to Danville is around 20 minutes by air.)

