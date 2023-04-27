Jump Into Mystery Wins Big

The story below is from our May/June 2023 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

If you’ve ever been to one of this business’s one-of-a-kind whodunit events, then you know it’s no mystery as to how they ended up winning numerous awards in this year’s reader poll.

× Expand Courtesy of Jump Into Mystery Jump Into Mystery, LLC, Platinum Winner: Best Date Night, New Business You Can’t Wait to Check Out, Favorite Recurring Event Gold Winner: Best In Person Pop-Up Event, Best Virtual Pop-Up Event, Best Ladies’ Night Out

Jump Into Mystery left quite the impression on our readers this year and brought home not one, but SIX Best of Roanoke awards: platinum wins for “Best Date Night,” “New Business You Can’t Wait to Check Out” and “Favorite Recurring Event,” and gold wins for “Best In-Person Pop Up Event,” “Best Virtual Pop Up Event” and “Best Ladies’ Night Out.”

Courtesy of Jump Into Mystery Sabrina East, Owner

Having grown up in the Roanoke area, founder Sabrina East has been following our annual reader poll for years and couldn’t be more thrilled about the love and enthusiasm the community has shown her business. Her wins also inspire her to keep more exciting programming coming.

“I am grateful and humbled to have received these awards,” says East. “I am honored to know that the voters enjoy the events and services Jump Into Mystery provides and that the community is excited to check out our events.”

She also can’t thank the restaurants, breweries, wineries, venues and other small businesses that serve as hosts enough. “Our events would not be possible without them or their staff.”

Jump Into Mystery started out as a part-time passion project in 2018. “I always had a passion for acting, the arts and the theatre, dating back to being in the drama club and working with the theatre department in high school.” In February 2020, East decided it was time to follow these life-long interests wholeheartedly by ending a 20-year social work career and turning Jump Into Mystery into a full-time pursuit.

Shortly after taking this leap, the pandemic forced East to rethink her business model. As a replacement for her in-person murder mystery events, she launched them virtually. “My hope was that by providing virtual options, we could keep the community connected and keep our clients engaged until we could resume live events,” she explains. “We wanted to offer entertainment and relief from the anxiety and distancing that so many were experiencing during those times.”

The virtual events ended up being such a hit that they’re still being offered in addition to the original in-person meetups for groups and families that live apart but still want to engage with one another through fun game nights. East also organizes non-murder-themed events for birthday parties and other gatherings with younger audiences, as well as works with private groups for corporate parties, team building exercises and more.

While East says her biggest challenge has been spreading the word about their wide array of services and operating with a limited budget, keeping things small has also had its perks. “The most rewarding part of my business is that I usually have the opportunity to attend every event myself,” says East. “I love watching the smiles and laughter, as event attendees play the game, forge new friendships and create memories. It feels great to share in that joy behind the scenes.”

Learn more about Jump Into Mystery, their upcoming public events and how to book this unique event service for your next special occasion at jumpintomystery.com.

