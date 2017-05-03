Leading the North Cross Family

The story below is a preview from our May/June 2017 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

Award-winning teacher Victor Lamas gives all the credit to his team and students.

× Expand Liz Long

Victor Lamas, the platinum winner for “Most Inspiring Teacher” in the Best of Roanoke 2017 reader poll, is one of the most humble people I’ve ever met. It’s no surprise, as teachers certainly don’t choose their profession for the money, but it’s inspiring to meet people who would rather focus on the tide that raises all ships rather than just their own.

Lamas has been at North Cross School for almost 20 years. He has won multiple awards, including platinum in the 2016 Best of polls for the same category; gold in 2015 for “Best Teacher,” and the 2014 Morris Award for Excellence in Teaching. Originally from Pittsburgh, he received his bachelor’s degree from Washington & Lee University, and earned his master’s from UVA through Roanoke’s Higher Education Center. Now director of the lower school at North Cross, he also teaches ninth grade and AP history.

“This is my first year as director and in some ways, it’s like starting over again,” he says. “My administrative assistant, Jenna Alcorn, is so important. She is such a knowledgeable person and has a cheerful attitude. Maybe the best part of my new role is seeing her in action.”

Lamas credits many other faculty and teachers who have helped him along the way. Elizabeth Holt, former lower school director, was and is a great mentor and friend, while Linda Wright is perhaps the best teacher Lamas has ever worked with.

“Linda and I taught fifth grade together and were like Starsky and Hutch,” he says. “North Cross has so many good people. It’s really a family there. The teachers at our school do an amazing job. They’re asked to do a lot, but in return we’re given autonomy to try things and experiment to make the classroom fun.”

They’re family outside of the classrooms, too. Lamas and colleague Betsy Cook even went skydiving together!

Lamas enjoys teaching different subjects, including math, but lights up when we discuss history. During lunch at Full Moon Cafe, he often returns to the conversation of teachers being passionate about their class subjects.

