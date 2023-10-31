Let’s Do a Zoo!

The story below is a preview from our November/December 2023 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

One man, a civic club and a bold idea changed Mill Mountain forever.

× Expand Courtesy of the Virginia Room, Roanoke Public Libraries “Willie” was typical of the brightly-colored exhibit spaces used in the original design of the zoo on Mill Mountain.

In August 1951, Cletus Broyles, president of the Civitan Club of Roanoke, had a bold idea – a children’s petting zoo on Mill Mountain. Needing the approval of the city, the Civitan Club made a pitch to Roanoke City Council in December of that year and received formal approval the following month. It would become one of the most endearing and supported civic projects of the decade.

Work on the zoo began in the spring of 1952 with hundreds of citizens, businesses and municipal departments engaged in the planning and construction. All efforts were guided by a five-man Steering Committee chaired by Virgil Hollomon. Labor and material were mostly donated to create the Mother Goose-themed zoo. The idea of children’s petting zoos tailored to nursery rhymes had proven popular in other locations around the nation. Roanoke’s was set on slightly less than two acres and surrounded by a miniature railroad, informally known as the “zoo choo,” operated by the Roanoke Jaycees.

× Expand Courtesy of the Virginia Room, Roanoke Public Libraries The above image is one of many from mid-1950s postcards that promoted the Children’s Zoo.

Brightly painted exhibits housed the various animals and birds. Billy Goat Gruff’s Castle, the Three Little Pigs’ houses, Hickory Dickory Clock, Bunnyville, Noah’s Ark, a large pumpkin and Willie the Blue Whale were a few such spaces. Visitors were greeted by entering through a large shoe (think “There was an old woman who lived in a shoe”) and then directed past a red schoolhouse where Mary (the one who had a little lamb) extended a warm welcome. Admission was 10 cents.

The $100,000 zoo officially opened to the public on July 4, 1952. Broyles, on behalf of the Civitan Club, presented the Children’s Zoo to the City of Roanoke. While not yet fully completed by opening day, Broyles proclaimed it one of the finest of its kind in the country and stated, “What you see here today represents many hours of hard work and effort.” He was quite right. Roanoke’s Fire Chief W. M. Mullins and members of the Fire Department had constructed almost all of the buildings. The Public Works Department had installed the water lines and lighting and Rex Mitchell had guided the promotion and publicity for the zoo in his role as Director of Parks and Recreation. Some labor had been provided by inmates from the city jail, who worked alongside the members of the Civitan Club. Roanoke Mayor A. R. Minton accepted the zoo on behalf of the city and joined in Broyles’ expression of appreciation to City Manager Arthur Owens for his enthusiasm and support at every step. It truly had been a community effort. The brief ceremony took place atop the concession stand and was broadcast live by WDBJ Radio.

