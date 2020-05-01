Lighting the Way at Illuminights

The story below is from our May/June 2020 issue, on newsstands now. For more like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

How Roanoke’s first-ever Illuminights became a clear event fan favorite – and a new holiday tradition.

× Expand Courtesy of Explore Park Illuminights 2019

Illuminights was a clear winner for our region this year! As the Platinum winner for “Best Thing to Happen in Roanoke, 2019” and Gold winner for “Best Annual Holiday Event” as voted on by readers in our Best of Roanoke 2020 poll, Illuminights highlighted the beauty of Explore Park during the winter season.

Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism’s Special Events and Tourism Coordinator Wendi Schultz says they wanted to bring a signature holiday event to the Valley that showcased the unique partnership between Roanoke County and Center in the Square.

“Rarely can you find two organizations who work so well together and whose mission so complement each other,” Schultz says.

Illuminights was a whole-hearted endeavor that took 1,750 hours to set the lights and displays along the trail, along with 527 different staff and over 700 volunteer shifts to operate the actual event.

And it was just the thing to get everyone in the holiday spirit. With over 500,000 lights, attendees could journey at their own pace on a walking tour of displays celebrating nature, fantasy, adventure and, of course, Christmas traditions. The half-mile wooded path allowed everyone to take in the sights and sounds of the season. Guests could also enjoy interactive fun such as cookie decorating, marshmallow roasting and even carriage rides. In addition to Twin Creeks Brewpub, you could also enjoy hot cocoa and cider and various food trucks.

In fact, it became such popular holiday fun that the crowds were encouraged to buy tickets in advance so as not to miss out on the fun.

“We, as well as Center in the Square, are thrilled that the community has so enthusiastically embraced this event,” says Schultz. “And we love that they will be making it a part of their annual Christmas tradition with family and friends!”

Schultz says Illuminights was exciting not only because it was new to the area, but because it was “very different from anything else that has happened to this community during the holiday season.” Affordability was another factor, as was the feel-good fact that it simply brought families and friends together in a festive and joyful environment.

“I loved seeing the smiles on everyone’s faces,” Schultz says, adding, “and the gleam of wonder in their eyes as they experienced our Walk of Lights!”

Illuminights will return in 2020 with new sights and sounds, and plenty of smiles on everyone’s faces. Don’t miss a single festive second – stay updated with Explore Park and Center in the Square’s Illuminights at roanokecountyparks.com/545/Illuminights.

