Local Look: Jackson River Scenic Trail

When I tell people that I biked 28 miles over the weekend just for fun, I tend to get mixed reactions. While some people are impressed and curious to learn more, others are surprised or skeptical, as if they don’t believe it’s possible to bike that far purely for enjoyment.

To be honest, I was the latter until just a few years ago. Biking never seemed like an approachable activity to me, the sight of cyclists decked out in flashy spandex outfits and high-tech gear was intimidating — I thought that you needed all the latest equipment and apparel just to go for a simple bike ride. Guess what? Turns out all you need is a bike (you can even rent one!) and a sense of adventure.

When I first began biking, I found that deciding on which bike trail to explore was one of the most daunting aspects. No matter how many online reviews or trail maps I pored over, I quickly realized that there was simply no substitute for getting out there and experiencing a bike trail for myself — only then could I truly gauge its difficulty and decide whether it was a good fit for my skill level, or lack of.

Among all the trails I have ridden, the Jackson River Scenic Trail stands out to me the most and is absolutely worth the hour drive from home. The trail boasts a picturesque route that runs alongside the Jackson River, treating riders to stunning views of the water. Best of all, the trail is straight and flat, allowing you to pedal at your own pace while taking in the fresh mountain air. With all this beauty to distract you, you might even forget that you’re actually exercising!

Not only is it a beautiful ride through some of the most stunning scenery in the region, but it is also a prime example of what’s known as a “rail-to-trail” project. These projects involve converting old railway corridors into modern multi-use recreational trails for public enjoyment. One of the things I love most about rail trails is that they often stretch for miles and miles, free from the concerns of traffic or navigating a complicated route. It’s simply about being present in the moment and fully enjoying the ride, no special cycling outfits required.

Know Before You Go

Length: 14.4 miles (one way). There is a 1.5-mile expansion underway.

Difficulty: Easy, the finely crushed gravel trail is mostly flat (1% grade) with little change in elevation. This is a family and beginner-friendly trail.

Learn more about the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy: railstotrails.org

What to bring: Bike (mountain/hybrid recommended), helmet, daypack/bike bag stocked with plenty of water, first aid kit, extra layer, patch kit/pump and snacks

Rentals: Alleghany Outdoors offers bike rentals and shuttles (seasonally).

Why I love it: Beautiful scenery and a peaceful relaxing ride.

Food: Options along the trail are sparse. I’d recommend packing a lunch or eating in Covington after your ride.

Restrooms: Porta potties available at the trailheads.

Dogs: Allowed, but must be on leash.

Cost: Free parking

Trailhead: Intervale Trailhead —

1903 Dressler Dr, Covington, VA 24426

