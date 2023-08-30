Local Look: Mural Selfies

The story below is from our September/October 2023 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Get up close and personal with these gorgeous murals found throughout the region.

× Expand Genya Kalinina Greetings from Downtown Roanoke

Join me as I take you on a journey to explore some of Roanoke’s most captivating murals. It has been a delight to witness the city transform over the past couple of years, as new murals and public art have continued to emerge and brighten up the city.

Genya Kalinina 9th Street Bridge

9th Street Bridge (Roanoke River Greenway)

As you stroll along the greenway, be sure to take a moment and pause to admire this spectacular mural that beautifully combines nature and community. This vibrant mural was brought to life through the collaborative efforts of Southeast Roanoke volunteers. Muralist: Jon Murrill

The French Farmhouse

Step into The French Farmhouse in downtown Roanoke, where you’ll find everything you need to elegantly decorate your home. Outside, you’ll notice a captivating mural that adds an extra touch of artistic allure to your shopping experience. Muralist: Jon Murrill

Grandin Village Art Walk — Walls That Unite

The once-ordinary alley behind the Grandin Village Co-op has been transformed into a vibrant, engaging, and inviting space. This project beautifully unites nine artists, revitalizing the space with their unique themes of diversity, courage, family, gratitude and hope.

James Tarpley Sculpture

The ‘Angel of Grandin’ sculpture captures the essence of Mr. James Tarpley as he sits on the bench in this familiar spot, evoking cherished memories and a sense of community connection in the heart of Roanoke’s Grandin neighborhood. Artist: Betty Branch

× Expand Genya Kalinina Taubman Museum of Art

Greetings from Downtown Roanoke

Genya Kalinina Grandin Village Art Walk

Welcoming visitors with a touch of nostalgia, this vintage “Greetings from Roanoke” postcard offers a perfect photo opportunity right as you enter downtown Roanoke. Artist: Joe Collins

Taubman Museum of Art — HOME

This masterpiece outside the Taubman Museum of Art captures the essence of belonging through the power of street art. Continue your artistic exploration within the museum’s free exhibits. Artist: Theodore Taylor, III

Local Breweries & Restaurants

Unwind and relax with local brew while admiring additional creative murals at local breweries and restaurants including Golden Cactus Brewery, Parkway Brewing, Twisted Track, Sidecar, Starr Hill and Local Roots.

We know there are so many amazing murals in the region that we have to check out! Let us know about them by tagging us in your mural selfies!

About the Writer:

Genya Kalinina is a content creator and founder of the instagram account @bestofroanoke where she shares her passion for highlighting the places that make the Roanoke Valley stand out. You’ll probably find her exploring a new outdoor adventure, tucked away restaurant or local shop. See more on her website here.

