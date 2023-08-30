Local Look: Mural Selfies

The story below is from our September/October 2023 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!
Get up close and personal with these gorgeous murals found throughout the region.
Greetings from Downtown Roanoke
Join me as I take you on a journey to explore some of Roanoke’s most captivating murals. It has been a delight to witness the city transform over the past couple of years, as new murals and public art have continued to emerge and brighten up the city.
9th Street Bridge
9th Street Bridge (Roanoke River Greenway)
As you stroll along the greenway, be sure to take a moment and pause to admire this spectacular mural that beautifully combines nature and community. This vibrant mural was brought to life through the collaborative efforts of Southeast Roanoke volunteers. Muralist: Jon Murrill
The French Farmhouse
Step into The French Farmhouse in downtown Roanoke, where you’ll find everything you need to elegantly decorate your home. Outside, you’ll notice a captivating mural that adds an extra touch of artistic allure to your shopping experience. Muralist: Jon Murrill
Grandin Village Art Walk — Walls That Unite
The once-ordinary alley behind the Grandin Village Co-op has been transformed into a vibrant, engaging, and inviting space. This project beautifully unites nine artists, revitalizing the space with their unique themes of diversity, courage, family, gratitude and hope.
James Tarpley Sculpture
The ‘Angel of Grandin’ sculpture captures the essence of Mr. James Tarpley as he sits on the bench in this familiar spot, evoking cherished memories and a sense of community connection in the heart of Roanoke’s Grandin neighborhood. Artist: Betty Branch
Taubman Museum of Art
Greetings from Downtown Roanoke
Grandin Village Art Walk
Welcoming visitors with a touch of nostalgia, this vintage “Greetings from Roanoke” postcard offers a perfect photo opportunity right as you enter downtown Roanoke. Artist: Joe Collins
Taubman Museum of Art — HOME
This masterpiece outside the Taubman Museum of Art captures the essence of belonging through the power of street art. Continue your artistic exploration within the museum’s free exhibits. Artist: Theodore Taylor, III
Local Breweries & Restaurants
Unwind and relax with local brew while admiring additional creative murals at local breweries and restaurants including Golden Cactus Brewery, Parkway Brewing, Twisted Track, Sidecar, Starr Hill and Local Roots.
About the Writer:
Genya Kalinina is a content creator and founder of the instagram account @bestofroanoke where she shares her passion for highlighting the places that make the Roanoke Valley stand out. You’ll probably find her exploring a new outdoor adventure, tucked away restaurant or local shop. See more on her website here.
