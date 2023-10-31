Local Look: Take the Scenic Route

The story below is from our November/December 2023 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

The Blue Ridge Parkway provides the perfect opportunity to get outside and admire our regional views.

× Expand Genya Kalinina Peaks of Otter

Often referred to as “America’s Favorite Drive,” this iconic scenic 469-mile Blue Ridge Parkway winds its way through the heart of the Roanoke Valley. The Roanoke region section of the Parkway is easily accessible from the city and provides residents and visitors alike with a convenient and scenic escape from the hustle and bustle. Join me as we explore some of my favorite stops along the way!

1. Peaks of Otter (MP 85.6)

This picturesque stop is home to historic Peaks of Otter Lodge, one of the rare hotels right off the Parkway. For adventure seekers, a memorable hike up Sharp Top Mountain offers 360-degree views, perfect for capturing a stunning sunrise or sunset. Afterward, unwind at the lodge while enjoying breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains and serene Abbott Lake.

2. The Great Valley Overlook (MP 99.6)

× Expand Genya Kalinina Great Valley Overlook

The Blue Ridge Parkway isn’t your typical high-speed highway. Here, you’re encouraged to meander and pause at overlooks, taking your time to embrace the journey at a slow pace. Just 20 minutes outside of Roanoke, the Great Valley Overlook is a personal favorite – a spot where you can enjoy a stunning sunset view without the need for hiking!

3. Roanoke River Overlook (MP 114.9)

Genya Kalinina Roanoke Mountain Loop

This scenic overlook is the perfect place to stretch your legs and take a short hike down to the Roanoke River. You can also walk to the Roanoke River Bridge and peer over in either direction for a captivating view of the rushing Roanoke River below.

4. Explore Park (MP 115)

On the short 1.5-mile detour to Explore Park, make sure you stop by the secluded Pine Mountain Overlook. Explore Park itself is a versatile destination, offering hiking trails, mountain biking, camping, river access and even a ziplining adventure. At the end of the day, unwind with cold beer or a burger at Twin Creeks Brewpub in the historic Brugh Tavern.

5. Roanoke Mountain Loop (120.3)

This challenging and steep four-mile paved loop is not for the faint of heart. While the road has been closed to cars for years, the closure offers a unique opportunity for a secluded hike or bike ride with a rewarding view.

About the Writer:

Genya Kalinina is a content creator and founder of the instagram account @hello.roanoke where she shares her passion for highlighting the places that make the Roanoke Valley stand out. You’ll probably find her exploring a new outdoor adventure, tucked away restaurant or local shop. See more on her website here.

The story above is from our November/December 2023 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!