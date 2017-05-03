Main Street, Roanoke

The story below is a preview from our May/June 2017 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

The key roadway to a once-prominent western suburb of Roanoke shows signs of returning to its former glory.

Location

Wasena neighborhood of southwest Roanoke City.

Features

The historic Wasena Bridge, the highest in Roanoke, and a once-thriving neighborhood commercial district mark Wasena’s well-traveled Main Street.

Annexed into the city in 1919, the Wasena neighborhood possesses much of the same architectural style and urban personality of the adjoining Raleigh Court section. The name “Wasena” comes from a Native American word for “beautiful view” and was used first in 1909 by the Wasena Land Company that had purchased the large farm of George Howbert. The land company erected a steel bridge across the Roanoke River to connect its planned subdivision with the affluent Highland Park and West End neighborhoods.

A 1912 advertisement by the land company boasted “a beautiful suburb lying on Roanoke River and gently sloping ground beyond, with a wonderful view and delightful mountain air.” The land company’s bridge was at the terminus with the Highland Park streetcar line and the company promised the most modern amenities for the time—sewers, sidewalks, lights, water and telephones!

All of this activity caught the eye of Ronnie R. Fairfax, who was developing the Villa Heights and Waverly Place sections of Roanoke such that by 1916 he had formed the Wasena Corporation whose residential lots adjoined those of the Wasena Land Company. Fairfax’s salesmen were brokering lots for $2 down and $2 per week thereafter.

With all of this activity by two realty development companies, a central avenue was created beginning at the bridge’s northern terminus and running south to Sherwood Avenue. It was aptly named Main Street.

The corridor became the gateway into Wasena from the city and the center of commercial activity for the neighborhood. By the 1920s, the then-100 and 200 blocks of Main Street (today’s 1100 block) were bustling with two grocery stores—the Wasena Grocery and Jamison’s Grocery—the Wasena Pharmacy, and Wasena Barber Shop. The groceries and barber shop exchanged hands numerous times over the next decade. By the 1940s, the two groceries were a Kroger and a Mick-or-Mack, chain stores. Main Street also had a Gulf filling station, a bakery (Parsell’s Pie Shop), a furniture repair business, dry cleaner, and Garland’s Drug Store No. 3. During the 1950s and 60s, the commercial district remained vibrant with Ben’s Barbershop, Wasena Hardware, Pete Parsell Grocery, Wasena Market Grocery, Circle Television, and Wasena Cleaners.

