The community space we know and love has only grown since 1917.

× Expand Ana Morales / Archival Image Courtesy of the Virginia Room, Roanoke Public Libraries

Before many farmers had trucks, horse-drawn wagons and carts filled up much of Market Square in downtown Roanoke.

This photo takes us back to that time, in 1917, when Market Square was a thoroughfare for commerce.

It still exists today, but with a much different aesthetic. And nowadays you don’t find horse-drawn wagons pulled up to the sidewalks.

Roanoke’s City Market itself dates back to 1882, when it began with 25 vendors, also known as hucksters. The first City Market Building, adjacent to the market, opened in 1886.

The City Market is considered the oldest operating open-air market in Virginia.

Market Square Plaza, as the space is called today, is sandwiched between the Market Building and the City Market. It spans about .31 acres, according to the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation, which manages the space.

The plaza has experienced some design changes over the years. At one time, there were parking spaces there, along with market vendors.

A $1.1 million renovation project in 2014 transformed the area into a brick-paved pedestrian plaza as a way to increase foot traffic and add to the aesthetic appeal. It also moved the market vendor stalls away from the sidewalks.

Now you’ll find built-in wooden shade awnings and tables for market vendors to use on Saturday mornings. During flower blooming seasons, hanging baskets and colorful planters decorate the plaza, further adding to its appeal to downtown visitors.

