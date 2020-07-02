The story below is a preview from our July/August 2020 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Ms. Wheelchair Virginia 2020 holds onto her crown for another year while working as an RN.

× Expand Courtesy of Ryann Kress Ms. Wheelchair Virginia 2020 Ryann Kress

Ryann Kress, the current titleholder of Ms. Wheelchair Virginia 2020, is a registered nurse with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, a disorder that affects the connective tissue in the body. The disorder eventually resulted in Kress transitioning to a wheelchair.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kress travelled across the state of Virginia sharing her story, advocating for others with disabilities and educating audiences about the realities of living with a disability.

“I often speak about my platform which is increasing awareness about and access to mental health services for those with disabilities,” says Kress.

At her speaking engagements, Kress educates audiences from a unique perspective as a practicing nurse about the realities of living with a physical disability and its overlap with mental health in patients.

This year’s Ms. Wheelchair competition was cancelled due to COVD-19, with no plans to reschedule, according to the president of the Ms. Wheelchair America Foundation (MWA) and former Ms. Wheelchair Michigan, Shelly Loose.

“Cancelling the competition scheduled for this summer was a very hard decision with many things to consider. Most important is the health and safety of the state titleholders and those involved with this amazing organization,” said Loose.

Kress says MWA allowed her to keep her title through 2021 and compete in the MWA National Competition for the 50th anniversary next year in Grand Rapids, MI.

As this and other speaking events for Kress were cancelled due to COVID-19, she has turned to social media to continue her advocacy and awareness efforts, including Facebook and Instagram.

“I think with my experience as both a health care practitioner and a patient, I could really help close the divide that exists between the medical world and those who live with life-altering disabilities, and help practitioners understand just how important it is to encourage mental health care in the disabled population,” says Kress regarding her continued goals as a representative of MWA.

