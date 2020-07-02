NASCAR at Roanoke

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2020 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

The summer of 1950 brought stock car racing to Victory Stadium.

× Expand Courtesy of the Turner Family Bill France congratulates Curtis Turner on a victory, undated.

Roanoke City Council was skeptical. They heard about auto racing once before in the late 1940s and felt they had been hoodwinked. Granted it was midget cars, but the promoters had lost money and never made good on what they owed the city from concessions and tickets. The crowds were small, the cars slow and interest faded.

When Bill France and Curtis Turner appeared before city council in the spring of 1950 to talk racing at Victory Stadium, the council had little interest. City Manager Arthur Owens echoed the sentiments of the group when he raised pointed questions about finances, contracts, concession sales, noise and ticket prices.

Turner, who had moved to the Roanoke Valley in 1947 with his wife Ann, was undeterred. He described to the council that stock car racing had a future. France, who had cobbled together the National Association of Stock Car Auto Racing with thirty-five men in the Ebony Room of Daytona’s Streamline Hotel just a few years earlier, quickly made an offer.

“Give us four races!”

The council turned to Owens, who agreed to meet with the two and work out an arrangement. A couple of years prior, Owens had instructed police to pull down racing fliers on light poles as the promoters were not paying what they owed. The council gave France and Turner permission for four races, but only four, on the track at Victory Stadium. Any more would depend on the money and the crowds.

Turner had already gained a following in Roanoke, especially those that hung out at Paul Cawley’s gas station on Grandin Road. The two men had become good friends. Cawley recalled having breakfast with Turner one Sunday morning at the Coffee Pot when Turner suggested the two race to the Floyd County line in what became a weekly ritual.

“It was thrilling. There wasn’t any traffic. The only thing is, sometimes we’d get to racing when church was letting out and the sheriff would call down to the filling station and say, ‘Ya’ll quit that racing! It’s Sunday morning, and I’m trying to keep the telephone on the hook.’ He was nice so we wiped it out.”

Each of the four races that summer featured amateur events preceding the 25-lap NASCAR contest. Railroad ties edged the inside track, but they were hardly a barrier for the occasional car that spun out of control into the football field. There was Stubby Pee Wee Martin of Bassett, Jimmy Lewallan of High Point, Ted Swain of Winston-Salem and Gordon Mangrum of Leaksville.

Those were just the ranked drivers, but Turner outranked them and had the hometown advantage. He won three out of four at Victory Stadium and on the fourth race – the one he lost to Martin – he was on a winning streak seeking his tenth consecutive NASCAR victory.

The crowds that summer averaged around 5,000…far more than had ever turned out for the midget cars. But stock cars were backwater news. The Roanoke Times gave far more press to the soap box derby in South Roanoke with front page photos and multiple articles preceding the Crystal Spring Avenue race than was ever given to France and Turner. WDBJ and WSLS had live radio broadcasts from the derby, but were no-shows for the stadium stock car loops. Little wonder as over 8,000 attended the derby that summer.

