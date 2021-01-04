New Dance Academy Opens in Salem

The story below is from our January/February 2021 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

En L’Air Academy of Dance and Acrobatics strives for an environment that’s fun for all ages.

× Expand Courtesy of Adrienne Thompson Adrienne Thompson of En L’Air Academy of Dance and Acrobatics

Most people would balk at the thought of opening a new business in the middle of a once in a generation global pandemic, especially a performing arts business, but Bristol, Tennessee native Arianne Thompson isn’t like most people.

Last fall, she launched the En L’air Academy of Dance and Acrobatics in Salem with the goal of providing a quality dance education that is designed to give each student a strong and technical foundation in an environment that fosters creativity and fun for all ages and levels.

Thompson, a graduate of the dance program at Radford University, says that her 11 years’ worth of dance education experience prepared her to take charge of her career by opening her own academy.

“I have been dancing since I was a young child and have enjoyed my time performing, but I value teaching more than performing,” she says.

As for why she decided on Salem, Thompson explains she realized there was a need for an academy like hers in the city after Miss Mona’s School of Dance & Performing Arts closed in 2019.

“I am regularly hearing from people that they are excited that there is a studio that provides a wide range of classes for dancers,” she says.

Although she has managed to amass 40 students and support from the community since opening, Thompson stresses that the first couple of months haven’t been without their struggles.

“It’s been challenging, but we’ve managed to get things up and running,” she explains. “Teaching practices have definitely changed. I’ve adapted the space to allow for more separated instruction. I’ve also kept all class sizes small.”

Currently, the academy is offering classes in ballet, jazz, acrobatics, hip-hop and modern.

In addition to running her own academy, Thompson teaches at the Virginia Summer Residential Governor’s School for the Visual and Performing Arts. She also holds a graduate degree in Speech-Language Pathology.

The story above is from our January/February 2021 issue. For the full story subscribe today or view our FREE digital edition. Thank you for supporting local journalism!