New Downtown Venture Spotlights Artists and Makers

The gallery offers local artwork and community impact.

Virginia Design Collective is giving the creative economy some extra fuel by promoting local culture and artists. By taking on the administrative burden of branding, inventorying, marketing and packaging, the venture gives creators with a significant connection to Virginia a platform to bring their work to the public.

“I’m using the lean entrepreneurial skills I learned in my previous work at the CoLab to go with what the community and my customers want and need,” says founder and owner Ariel Lev.

In addition to helping artists and makers grow their reach, the space will also be used to host events, classes and networking events.

With Virginia Design Collective, Lev combines her love for the arts with her vast marketing and communication experience.

“I talked to friends who are artists and makers and this business idea came out of those conversations. Most of them were doing it as a hobby. They had no time to run a store or build a brand,” says Lev.

Initially, her thought was to simply run Etsy stores for her artists, but the idea grew into a larger idea of not just selling art, but raising awareness about the impact of arts and culture on the local economy.

The carefully curated collection exudes a minimalist aesthetic that’s also affordable and approachable. The collective hopes to attract shoppers who don’t consider themselves art buyers or collectors.

“This is for shoppers who appreciate beautiful, handmade things, and love local, but aren’t yet willing, or able, to pay fine art gallery prices,” Lev explains.

As the business grows, she’d like to expand on the concept. “Eventually, I’d like to take inventory on the road and set up shops in abandoned store fronts in the towns where our artists live. I want to use this project to inject some beauty and creativity into overlooked or neglected spaces and demonstrate that the creative economy can be a driver for the holistic economy,” say Lev.

Sign up for Virginia Design Collective’s newsletter to hear about upcoming events. To see their line of eclectic prints, handcrafted bags, embroidery and more, browse online at virginiadesigncollective.com or shop in person at 425 Campbell Ave SW.

