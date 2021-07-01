New Grocer Offers Middle Eastern Flavors

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2021 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Owner Hisham Al-Amurri is excited to offer a grocery store unlike any other in the region.

Roanoke Grocery Market

Roanoke Grocery Market opened its doors in early April 2021 on the corner of Melrose Avenue and Adams Street, a mid-point between Roanoke and Salem.

Store owner, Hisham Al-Ammuri, said he noticed a lack of representation for the specialty Middle Eastern and Mediterranean food choices he provides in his store.

Al-Amurri, originally from Washington D.C., said he visits the city weekly to acquire fresh produce and meat for the savory pies in his halal butcher and bakery.

“We really wanted to provide a store for the diverse communities in Roanoke, Salem and beyond,” said Al-Ammuri. “This store was two years in the making and we’re so glad to finally be open.”

Al-Ammuri’s focus on Middle Eastern and Mediterranean foods is part of his goal to share a piece of his culture through a language we all understand, food.

“Most of our pastries and baked products are traditional Middle Eastern and Mediterranean,” said Al-Amurri. “But we’re still learning and growing!”

While his primary goal is to provide representation for Middle Eastern and Mediterranean foods, he also wants to cater to the entire community by welcoming them into his store and encouraging them to try something new, said Al-Amurri.

Many of the products stocked in Roanoke Grocery Market were chosen by Al-Amurri because of their scarcity in Roanoke. The market fills a need, not only for people who primarily eat this style of food, but for anyone looking to try something new, as well.

Al-Amurri said the building underwent renovations and he plans to continue upgrading the outdoor area around the building. Roanoke Grocery Market is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., but for those seeking a tasty pastry. Al-Amurri said for those wishing to try their popular pies to come early before they are sold out.

Roanoke Grocery Market:

3805 Melrose Ave NW

Roanoke, VA 24017

Open daily, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

