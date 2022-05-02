Not Just a Policy Number

The story below is a preview from our May/June 2022 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Bill Meador celebrates six years of platinum wins, thanks to his “dream team” and supportive clientele.

Bill Meador is no stranger to awards, having won platinum and gold awards in our Best of Roanoke reader polls since 2017. This year is no different as he celebrates two platinum wins for Best Local Insurance Agency and Best Local Insurance Agent. “It’s truly an honor and a blessing to have such tremendous support from our clients here in the Roanoke Valley,” Meador says. “This is our sixth year in a row being voted platinum, so I guess that means we’re doing something right!”

Taylor Reschka Bill Meador, Owner of Bill Meador InsurancePlatinum Winner, Best Local Insurance Agency and Best Local Insurance Agent

He also credits his staff for their “incredible support and dedication,” knowing it would not be possible without his dream team working together to achieve their common goal of making sure each and every one of their clients is properly protected.

Meador says the ability for his business to be a one-stop shop for their clients’ insurance needs is “absolutely crucial” to their success. They represent recognizable companies such as Erie Insurance, Travelers, Progressive and Allstate, but they also represent smaller insurance carriers as well to cater to each and every need. “Whether you’re looking for auto, home, business or life insurance, we have the resources to find them not only at the best pricing (because who doesn’t like to save money, right?), but also more importantly the best coverage options tailored to their individual needs.”

No business owner is without their challenges. In Meador’s case of insurance, it’s overcoming the 1-800 numbers and online competition they face, and educating their clients on the many benefits of having a local insurance agent to represent them, versus a call center or website.

“With us, you’re a person, not just a policy number,” Meador says. “We love getting to know our clients on a personal level and as a result, they know they can rely on us if an unexpected claims situation arises.”

But no matter the challenges, Meador loves the work. His ability to uncover huge coverage gaps on a daily basis when reviewing a client’s policy, as well as filling those gaps and being able to truly help someone, is why he loves going into work each day. “By far the most rewarding part of my job is meeting with a new client and seeing the smile on their face when they realize just how much we were able to help them, whether it be from a savings standpoint or coverage standpoint.”

Meador is a Roanoke Valley native, having been born and raised here, and he couldn’t see himself anywhere else. “The thing I love most about living here is the wide variety of things at our disposal to get involved in. Whether you love the outdoors, sports or just enjoy strolling downtown and checking out new restaurants and breweries, Roanoke has something to offer for everyone. It’s like living in a big city with a small-town atmosphere!”

Learn more about Bill Meador Insurance Agency and his team at meadorinsurance.com.

