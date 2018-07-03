On the Cutting Edge of Medicine

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2018 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

A local business is changing lives through low-risk stem cell therapy.

× Expand Jennifer Walker, owner of Balance Wellspace

Balance Wellspace offers many services, such as chiropractic and physical rehabilitation, massage therapy, cold laser therapy and many other health and wellness options. Their newest addition, however, is non-invasive, non-surgical stem cell therapy.

“I always tell people that I am great at what I do, but I cannot make bones go away and I cannot regrow things,” says Dr. Jennifer Walker, owner and chief chiropractor. “That was our reason for integrating with medicine, so we can include what is being said as the biggest medical breakthrough of our generation–stem cell therapy.”

When you’re injured, your body sends immune cells to the affected area to speed up the recovery process. While there are many options, including joint rejuvenation, cortisone injections and surgery, the risks may outweigh the benefits. Stem cell therapy, however, looks to be a solution to those possible problems, expediting the healing by introducing stem cells to the area, increasing cellular healing and regeneration of new tissue. It also repairs joint damage and reduces inflammation.

The stem cells used by Balance Wellspace are derived from healthy cesarean births from consenting donors who are screened before the birthing process. No fetal tissue is involved; once collected, the material is processed in an FDA registered lab, screened, put into a vial and stored cryogenically.

Stem cell therapy has a number of benefits as well, including no surgery or downtime, no scar tissue and minimal risk. The procedure usually takes less than 30 minutes, with only a topical numbing agent (no sedation), with few side effects, such as joint tenderness that usually resolves within a few days. Along with specific physical rehabilitation and improved nutrition, recovery time can be even faster, getting the patient back to work and everyday activities.

People who are in chronic pain that may be facing joint replacement surgery, degenerative arthritis, bursitis or tissue tears now have a safer option. All patients undergo a full physical and functional exam, as well as digital imaging, so that Balance Wellspace staff can make the best recommendation and supply the most comprehensive treatment plan.

Lisa Uhl, director of development and operations, says they already have several success stories, including a high school athlete who was back on the playing field within a week of her injection.

“Our first patient was an employee looking at a knee replacement. After four weeks, X-rays revealed outside growth on the outside of her knee and two centimeters on the inside of her knee. She was skiing that season!”

